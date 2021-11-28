Former councilor of Chapadao do Céu is found dead in a hotel room in Jataí | Goiás

Former councilor of Chapadão do Céu Marcos Antônio Navarini, 43, was found dead this Saturday afternoon (27) in a hotel room in Jataí, in the southwestern region of Goiás. The Civil Police is investigating the death, but suspects that the cause is natural. He currently worked as an advisor to a deputy.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
The Technical-Scientific Police carried out an investigation in the hotel room, where Marcos was staying, and his body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), where it underwent examinations.
- Iris Rezende, former governor of Goiás and former mayor of Goiânia, dies after more than three months in hospital
- Four former Goiás governors died in 2021
Police investigate the death of former councilor Marcos Antônio Navarini, in Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera
According to delegate Thiago Saad, from the Jataí police station, the Homicide Investigation Group (GIH) is investigating the case, but the suspicion is that the cause of death was natural.
“According to the investigation by the CP, the expertise and the coroner, the death was natural. The GIH will carry out the investigation, but information collected so far points to a natural death”, said the delegate.
Marquinhos Navarini was born in Serranópolis, in the southwest region of Goiás. He was a candidate for vice mayor in Chapadão do Céu in the 2020 Elections and has already been a councilor for four terms in the city.
Currently, Marcos Antônio Navarini worked as an advisor to the president of Alego, who lamented his death, in Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
He currently worked as an advisor to the president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goiás (Alego), Lissauer Vieira (PSB). On social media, Lissauer lamented the death of his “partner in his personal and professional life”.
“Who are we to question God’s purposes. Sometimes we don’t understand their purposes, but we trust and move on. We lost, in a way that we were not prepared, a great friend, loyal, courteous companion, partner in personal and professional life: Marcos Navarini, our friend ‘Fuinha’, from Chapadão do Céu. , wrote Lissauer.
See other news from the region at g1 Goiás
Former councilor of Chapadão do Céu is found dead in a hotel room in Jataí, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera