Former director sees Volkswagen interested in F1: “Wouldn’t waste time”

Former director of the Volkswagen Group, Jost Capito said that the conglomerate “wouldn’t waste time” participating in meetings if it wasn’t truly interested in F1. Still, Williams’ current chief and chief executive stressed that engine regulation will be decisive in this decision.

Capito served as Volkswagen sporting director between 2012 and 2016 and oversaw four consecutive World Rally conquests with Sébastien Ogier between 2013 and 2016.

The VW Group considers entering Formula 1 with the engine regulation that will take effect from 2026, using the Porsche or Audi brands. Thus, executives of these brands have participated in discussions about the future regulation.

Asked if he thought the VW Group really intended to enter Formula 1 in the future, Capito replied: “I think it depends a lot on the regulation, and the engine regulation for 2026 hasn’t come out yet. I think it all depends on it.”

“If they were serious — they participated in the discussions about engine regulations, and I don’t think they would waste time going to those meetings, especially with the CEO also attending those meetings, if they weren’t serious,” he said. “But, in the end, it depends on what the final regulation will be, if the Volkswagen Group thinks it makes sense, then they can go to the council and ask for a decision”, he considered.

Capito also considered that it is difficult for the VW Group to opt for its own team, but he pointed out that some of the brands had already worked in partnership with teams on the rally and with sports cars.

“I know it’s always difficult with a known team, especially with a German team with all union regulations, you really can’t have a racing team,” he commented. “That’s why, in the past, Audi teamed up with Joest [em Le Mans], with other teams, the same thing happened with BMW [com Schnitzer], as it is very difficult to have a factory team. It might be easier if it’s abroad, but I really don’t know,” he continued.

“When you look at the Volkswagen Group, they’ve had different strategies in the past. The rally team was completely from the factory, and Porsche made teams from completely outsourced factories [com a Manthey Racing], the same thing with Audi. I’m not involved in this type of decision, but I think that explains enough for them to make the right decisions”, he concluded.

