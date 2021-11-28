Formula 1 legend Frank Williams dies aged 79 in England

Flavio Gomes remembers how Williams taught sportsmanship in 1991 | GP at 10

Williams Racing announced this Sunday morning (28) the death of its founder Frank Williams. The Englishman, known for being a manager and team leader for the iconic Grove team, dies at the age of 79 and leaves behind three children. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with great sadness that, on behalf of the Williams family, the team confirms the death of Sir Frank Williams, founder and former team chief of Williams Racing, aged 79,” the team said in a statement.

Frank Williams in the team’s garage in 2019 (Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP)

Born in South Shields on April 16, 1942, Frank had a short career as a driver and mechanic until he founded Frank Williams Racing Cars in 1966, where he campaigned with drivers in Formula 2 and Formula 3. His first experience in F1 came in 1969, with pilot partner Piers Courage, with a chassis purchased from Brabham. Courage finished two races in second place.

In the 1970s, Frank continued as owner and team leader in different partnerships with pilots, until arriving in 1976, when he signed a partnership with Canadian magnate Walter Wolf. Disagreements between the two parties led Frank to leave the team in 1977 to form a new team: Williams Grand Prix Engineering, still present on the Formula 1 grid.

Frank Williams at the 2019 British GP (Photo: Reproduction/Williams)

With a partnership initiated with friend and engineer Patrick Head, the team won nine Constructors’ titles, in 1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997, in addition to seven pilot titles with Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg , Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

Since 1986, Frank has been in a wheelchair after a car accident in France. Shortly thereafter, in the same year, he was decorated as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth, and later a knight, in 1999. He was married to Virginia Berry between 1974 and 2013, when he became a widower.

He remained in the position of team leader at Williams until 2012, when he was replaced by his daughter Claire. The family lost official involvement with the team in September 2020, when the sale to the investment group Dorilton Capital was completed.

Frank Williams with Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya in 2001 (Photo: Emmanuel Dundand)

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said he learned this morning of the death of Williams, whom he called “a very loved and respected member of the F1 family”.

“This morning Claire Williams called to inform me of the very sad news about the death of her beloved father, Sir Frank Williams,” said Domenicali. “He was a true giant of our sport who overcame the most difficult challenges in life and struggled every day to win on and off the track. We have lost a much loved and respected member of the F1 family and he will be missed immensely,” he continued.

His incredible achievements and personality will be forever imprinted on our sport”, he assured. “My thoughts are with the Williams family and friends at this sad time,” he added.

