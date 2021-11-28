Frank Williams, founder of one of the biggest teams in F1 dies

Frank Williams, founder, director and former head of the Williams Racing team of Formula 1, died aged 79 this Sunday (28), informed the team, founded in 1977.

“It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams, founder and former team chief of Williams Racing, at the age of 79,” the team statement said.

He founded Williams in the 1970s and remained at the helm until 2012, when he left the team’s board due to health problems. In the same year, the team was managed by his daughter Clarie Williams.

Williams in Formula 1

The team debuted in F1 in 1975 and has competed to date in 781 races. Throughout its history, the team has collected seven pilot titles with: Alan Jones, 1980; Keke Rosberg, 1982; Nelson Piquet, 1987; Nigel Mándelo, 1992, Alain Prost 93; Damon Hill, 1996 and Jacques Villeneuve 97.

With nine team titles, Williams is second only to Ferrari in this regard. His last victory was the 2012 Spanish GP, won by Pastor Maldonado. In all, the team has 114 victories, behind only Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.

In 2020, after financial problems due to lack of results and allied to the pandemic, Claire Williams, daughter of Frank and CEO of the team, sold 100% of the team to Dorielton Capital, an American investment company.

This season Williams is in 8th in the Worlds, with 23 points and its drivers are George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

In addition to Piquet, other Brazilian drivers have already driven for the team, including Ayrton Senna, who died in 1994 after an accident with a team car, Rubens Barrichello and Felipe Massa, who retired from racing for the team in 2011 and 2017, respectively.

Check out the statement published by Williams:

“The Williams racing team is truly saddened by the death of our founder Sir Frank Williams. Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for Formula 1 sport. He was a true pioneer. Despite considerable adversity in his life, he has led our team to 16 world championships, making us one of the most successful teams in the sport’s history. His values, including integrity, teamwork and independent determination, remain the essential ethos of our team and are their legacy, as is the name of the Williams family we proudly run under. Our thoughts are with the Williams family at this difficult time.”

Tributes from the pilots

The two current team pilots, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi also mourned Sir Frank’s death on social media.