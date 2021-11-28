Frank Williams recalls Senna’s 1st F1 test: “It was already very special”

Flavio Gomes remembers how Williams taught sportsmanship in 1991 | GP at 10

In 2013, Renan do Couto covered the British GP and interviewed Frank Williams 30 years after Ayrton Senna’s first test in Formula 1 for the BIG PRIZE.

“He was already very special,” says Frank Williams, without hesitation. Owner of the third most victorious team at the F1 World Cup, the English has admired Ayrton Senna’s ability since the day he gave the Brazilian his first chance to drive an F1 car. That was exactly 30 years ago, on July 19, 1983, on a cloudy Tuesday on the English circuit at Donington Park.

F-Ford champion and English F3 standout, Senna was just looking for a place to debut in F1 in the 1984 season, but he already impressed, for his attitude and his posture on and off the track. The expectation around him was great, to the point that TV Globo sent a team to England just to monitor this activity.

At Donington, Ayrton completed 35 laps, enough to make Williams “very inclined to sign him”. “He did very well on the test at Donington,” praises Frank, speaking exclusively to BIG PRIZE.

The details of those first contacts with the Brazilian are still very much alive in the 71-year-old Brit’s memory. “He didn’t drive the car much. It only took 35 laps. I thought he wanted to do 150.”

“[Mas] he was very fast. Set a competitive time with what, five laps? He made a very special time for that car and, after another 30 laps, he said ‘OK, thank you’. He thought the car had gone as fast as it could, or else he wanted to take his girlfriend to lunch, I’m not sure, and he left,” he says.

At the negotiating table, despite being just a 23-year-old rookie reaching the elite of motorsport, he asked loudly and behaved like a first-rate driver. Williams does not spare the adjectives to speak well of Senna’s skill in negotiations. Smart, decisive, persuasive, tough, a man who thought very logically. “He was a businessman”, he summarizes. “When he came to me, he had attitude and a sense of his value in the marketplace. That was his price. I tried to explain that he was new and still had a lot to prove, new drivers often crash cars, the old story, and I think we came very close to an agreement,” he says.

The deal with Williams fell through. Neither with Brabham, nor with McLaren, other teams who talked to him 30 years ago. Senna even went to modest Toleman, for which he rose to the podium three times in 1984. “They needed Ayrton more than Ayrton needed them. But he found what he needed for the next step in his career”, assesses Williams.

The director also admits that if he and Senna had signed a contract at that time, the partnership would not have been the best. Frank even imagines what would have happened in the Brazilian’s first test as a starting driver, in 1984. “I believe he would do ten laps in the car, stand up, look at me in the way he had to look and say: ‘This is the worst car I’ve ever driven in my life’”, he jokes.

“It was a terrible car, the 1984 car. I shouldn’t say that, but it was, it scored few points. If he had signed for 1984, he would have been rather unhappy. 1985, the story would be a little different, but the 1984 car was not good.”

In 1984, Keke Rosberg and Jacques Lafitte scored just 25.5 points, leaving the team sixth in the Constructors’ World Championship. The following year, with Rosberg and Nigel Mansell as drivers, that amount grew considerably, and Williams closed the season with 71 points and in third place among the teams.

It wasn’t until ten years later that Williams and Senna finally initialed the same roles. In late 1993, the Brazilian decided to switch to McLaren, the team for which he won his three world titles and 35 of his 41 victories, to join what was the strongest in F1 in the early 1990s.

According to the owner of the Grove team, despite the three-time champion being, at that time, much bigger than he was in 1983, he hasn’t changed much in terms of his negotiating posture: “The same intelligent, persuasive approach, always aware of his value. There was a way of looking at me, raising one eyebrow more than the other, saying he knew I knew he wasn’t believing what I was talking about. That it was bullshit. The friendship helped a little, but he was a businessman anyway. A great negotiator.”

The difference is that, this time, Senna really needed Williams. “He needed to be in a competitive car. The price he was willing to pay, at least for the first part of the contract, was to accept what was on the table. When the first part expired, he would surely catch me by the neck. But we never got there,” he says, showing sadness in his tone.

The Brazilian died as a result of an accident in the third race he was doing with Williams, the 1994 San Marino GP. Talking about Senna’s death led Williams to emphasize the charisma and popularity of the pilot, especially in Brazil. The English believe that a myth had already been created, an aura around Senna “even before he died”.

“It was a big impact for Brazil, wasn’t it? I went to that funeral. You can’t believe what that was. He would have been president of Brazil for as long as he wanted, probably. It was very special”, he says.

“His charisma, presence of mind… He was a very focused man and he had a very special gift, unquestionably, in and out of the car”, completes the man who put Senna in an F1 cockpit for the first and last time.

