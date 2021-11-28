Free whopper and sandwiches for R$5

Yes, the long-awaited arrived! There are people waiting for it all year round: Black Friday! The Brazilian version of the promotion takes place this Friday, 26th. So, find out more about Burger King’s Black Friday below!

For some years, large companies, companies, retailers, national or international, carry out the promotion here in Brazil.

This year will be no different, and Burger King has been present in recent editions and continues to do so!

In previous years, queues even formed around stores and in food courts in malls across Brazil.

This year with the promotion that can give you a sandwich for R$5.00 or even free, it is already drawing the attention of BK fans.

So, see what the promotion will be like!

Whopper Free!

That’s right. Burger King has already announced that customers who buy a combo above R$21.80 will be able to get the sandwich for free.

But beware! The offer will only be available to those who are registered with Club BK, so hurry to make your registration.

With the registration in Clube BK, you can, when buying the combo, earn 220 points in the brand’s loyalty program. Therefore, the score is equivalent to a Whopper.

The promotion will not be valid for just one CPF and is also not cumulative. You can exchange points for the sandwich from Saturday (27).

Sandwich for R$5.00

And the promotions don’t stop there. As has already happened in past editions, BK will also be carrying out promotions for the delivery mode.

That way, you can enjoy a nice promotion from the comfort of your home. Nothing better, right?

The sandwich to be offered for promotion in the delivery mode on this Black Friday, will be BK Cheddar, the company’s Cheeseburger.

In addition, once again, the promotion will be valid for customers who are registered in the company’s loyalty program, Clube BK.

The network already has 3.3 million users and you can be a member for free. Just get your cell phone and download the app.

Then you will be eligible for promotions!

By registering at Clube BK, you will be able to take advantage of offers starting at R$4.99 that will be available in the app.

Finally: it’s not just BK Cheddar that will be on sale. Through the app you will be able to access other promotions.

So, are you all right to enjoy Black Friday? Access the school education to learn about promotions and other saving tips. Access here!