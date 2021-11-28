Fuels on the rise: see options to profit on the Stock Exchange in addition to Petrobras – 11/28/2021

With the rise in the price of a barrel of oil and the impact on fuel prices, the Executive and part of the Legislature have been pressuring Petrobras for some kind of intervention in the company. The reflexes have been seen in the company’s shares traded on the Stock Exchange.

In one month (between 4/10 and 4/11), the value of Petrobras shares (PETR4) dropped 9.22%. From January until now (4/11), the papers remained practically stable, with a drop of 1.51%.

Those who want to escape the fluctuation around Petrobras have other assets in the oil and gas sector as an alternative, such as shares, equity funds and Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), as the certificates representing shares issued by companies in other countries are called and are traded on B3.

Oil and gas asset history

Active/Variation (from 3/18/2021 to 11/3/2021):

Petrobras (PETR4): +26%

PetroRio (PRIO3): +35%

3R Petroleum (RRRP3): -19.5%

Petroleum Vitreous Fund: +26.61%

BDR EXXO34: +13.47%

Ibovespa (IBOV): -8.03%

To invest or not to invest in Petrobras?

“The oil and gas market is ‘booming’ in the world. As we are experiencing political turmoil, this is reflected in risk premiums, especially at Petrobras,” said Matheus Spiess, an analyst at Empiricus.

Spiess believes the post-pandemic period will bring even greater demand for oil, which should keep prices high. Despite Petrobras having gone through a period of reorganization of its finances and showing good results (net profit of R$ 31.1 billion in the third quarter), the political risk still exists.

“The turmoil is expected because of next year’s elections, but it is still worth keeping the papers even in a period of risk, because they should be worth more,” he said.

A strategist at RB Investimentos, Gustavo Cruz does not recommend investing in Petrobras for those who want to buy the shares now. Anyone who already owns the shares should wait at least until early 2022 before deciding if it’s worth selling.

“There is a favorable context for the company, but interference in the company gets in the way. Although the current situation is good, the expectation is not. Everything that is being put on the table for the 2022 electoral game involves a price policy. I believe there are options. that will continue to grow,” stated Cruz.

Like Cruz, Bruce Barbosa, founding partner of Nord Research, advises against investments in Petrobras. For him, the statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on October 28 that Petrobras has a “social bias” and, for that reason, it should not make very high profits, “as it has done”, reinforces the interference in the company.

“For the investor, the objective is for the company to grow, make more and more profits and distribute even greater dividends. But in the case of state-owned companies it is not always like that. The president himself said that Petrobras cannot make much profit,” he said. Barbosa.

Options beyond PETR4

In addition to Petrobras, the Empiricus analyst points out other opportunities in the oil and gas sector both in the domestic market and abroad. Among them, the shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), which is dedicated to activity in mature oil fields, and sectorial ETFs, in addition to BDRs of oil companies, such as BP.

For the RB Investimentos strategist, anyone who is going to start investing now in the oil and gas sector — and has a more moderate profile — can start with investment funds. For those with a more aggressive profile and who have some background in the Exchange’s operations, he recommends the same as Spies: opt for ETFs, funds that replicate the performance of a benchmark.

PetroRio (PRIO3) as an alternative

Barbosa, from Nord Research, points out the shares of PetroRio (PRIO3), an independent oil and gas company, as one of the highlights in the local market.

“It is about a hundredth the size of Petrobras, produces 1% of its volume, but it has a dizzying growth. Without government dependence and with very large potential, what we see is a company growing through the purchase of fields of mature oil,” he explained.

On Friday (5), PetroRio informed that the consortia in which it participates were chosen to begin exclusive negotiations on the final terms for the purchase of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, which belong to Petrobras. There is the possibility of having a final offer on the assets, in the Campos basin.

The information pleased the market and caused the shares to end the day up 17.87%. Upon winning the two fields, according to Barbosa, the company triples production.

Fixed income linked to the IPCA

Those who have a very conservative profile, but still want to take advantage of the high oil price, have another option, according to the strategist at RB Investimentos. Investors may have some fixed income investment in their portfolio linked to the IPCA.

“If oil soars, everyone feels the increase, passed on to prices, that is, with an impact on inflation. Therefore, fixed income may be a safer alternative,” said Cruz.