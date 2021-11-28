Gabigol scores a tie in the final; watch

Credit: Reproduction

In the grand final of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021, Palmeiras and Flamengo face off this Saturday (27), at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. In the 26th minute of the second half, Rubro-negro reached the goal equalizer by Gabigol.

DATASHEET

Game: Palmeiras vs Flamengo

Competition: Copa Conmebol Libertadores da América 2021 (Final)

Location: Centenario Stadium, Montevideo, Uruguay

Date and time: November 27, at 5 pm

Palmeiras lineup: Weverton, Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and rony.

Flamengo lineup: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Aaron, Andreas and Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Retrospect

In the general retrospective of the confrontation, Palmeiras has the advantage. According to the website OGol, Verdão won 37 of the 101 clashes between the clubs. Flamengo appears right behind, with 35 games won. There were still 29 draws in history.

