Gabriel Jesus celebrates the title of Palmeiras and mocks Neymar: “Pay another dinner” | international football

Gabriel Jesus is undefeated against Neymar. At least in betting. For the second time in a row, the two forwards of the Brazilian team bet on a dinner involving the teams from the Libertadores final. And, for the second time, the Manchester City shirt 9 got the better of it.
In the 2020 edition, Palmeiras beat Santos, and Jesus zoomed the PSG forward. This Saturday, he repeated the feat. Dressed in the Verdão shirt, Gabriel published several videos celebrating the title won in Montevideo, with the 2-1 victory over Flamengo, and then posted an image of a video call with Neymar.
“Buy one more dinner,” said Jesus.
Neymar, who showed good humor on the video call with Gabriel Jesus, reposted his friend’s post with some laughing emojis. The former Santos forward was a Palmeiras fan in his childhood.
Gabriel Jesus mocks Neymar after Palmeiras title at Libertadores: “Pays another dinner” — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram