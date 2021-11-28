Gal Costa, Caetano Veloso and Galvão Bueno remember Military Dictatorship

Caetano Veloso, Galvão Bueno and Gal Costa were guests of Altas Horas yesterday. During participation in the Globo program, the singers spoke about the period of the Military Dictatorship in Brazil [1964-1985].

“It was very difficult at that time, I felt a lot of anguish when I sang. They [amigos e familiares] away… and I stayed here. People were aggressive on the street with me. I wore those clothes [despojadas] and people attacked me,” reported Gal.

Caetano, in turn, recalled the wrongful arrest. “We were arrested without knowing why. During the interrogations, I was very ignorant of what was happening. We were detained for a month without anyone explaining what was happening, nothing. They just threw me in one solitary confinement and Gil in another,” he began.

“In the second month the interrogations began, only then did we begin to understand the reasons for the arrest. The Major who was interrogating me said that a radio broadcaster had given a statement that we were subversive, that we had sung the national anthem with profanity, a lot of things that it hadn’t happened. I proved the opposite, but it didn’t do any good,” continued the singer.

After proving his innocence, freedom was something that Caetano expected, however, it was not so simple. “I was told I would be released, I was imprisoned for another 15 days. Then they took me to Salvador, we were confined to the city for another four months, without being able to perform anywhere or say anything to the press. After that, finally, exile came to London . And Gal came to visit us.” The singer corroborated the story. “Yes, two or three times.”

Galvão also spoke about how he faced the dictatorship in his youth: “I was an 18-year-old boy, I lived in Brasília. The next day [ao golpe militar] I remembered a lot of trying to breathe. That’s because of the gas tearful. I remember running so as not to take more hits, I remember it well, regrettably”, he pointed out.

Caetano, finally, spoke about people who spread wrong ideas about the military period: “Today we see a lot of confusion on the part of people who remember the period of the Military Dictatorship as if it were good, organized and productive for Brazil, but not it was. They’re making a mess there,” he finished.