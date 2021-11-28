Galaxy A13 4G has started production and may be official soon, rumor says

Samsung should soon make the Galaxy A13 official in a variant with 4G, in addition to the version with 5G already commented on previously by rumors. The most recent information is that the cell phone has started production, so it’s not hard to imagine that your presentation will happen soon.

Apparently, a factory in Greater Noida, an Indian city, has now started production of the Galaxy A13 4G, but no other details about this have been specified. Considering the start of manufacturing, it is possible that it will be made official by Samsung at some point in the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, no technical information was revealed. But, some recent rumors say that the so-called Galaxy A13 will bring a quadruple set of cameras, while its brother Galaxy A13 5G should have three photo sensors, following something similar to what we saw in the Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A22 5G.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Galaxy A12 brings a quadruple set of cameras in a square module (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In the case of the 5G version, the information is that it will have a main camera of 50 MP, a 5 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP depth camera. So, it’s not hard to imagine that the fourth camera of the 4G variant will be a 2 MP macro.

Overall they should look similar to each other, with a plastic finish on the back, P2 connection and USB Type C on the bottom. Furthermore, both are expected to be displayed in black, white, orange and blue.

The use of a 6.5-inch screen is also talked about, with Android 11 running from the factory, but the processor of the two must certainly be different. Anyway, there is still no date for the unveiling of the Galaxy A13 4G, not even the model with 5G, but with production starting, this could happen soon.

Source: 91Mobiles