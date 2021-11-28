Gasoline rises again and hits R$ 7.29 in Ceará

Same no price adjustment Petrobras in the refineries, the value of gasoline charged at the pump continues to rise in Ceará. A survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the week of November 21 to 27, shows that the maximum price for the product is in BRL 7.29 in the State.

The week immediately before it was R$ 7.27 and at the beginning of this month it cost a maximum of R$ 7.19. Increase of 1.39% in the period. The most expensive gasoline in Ceará is found in Crateus.

In strength, the maximum for the product is R$ 6.99, but it can be found from R$ 6.67. The average price is R$ 6.95.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

In Ceará, the minimum price for the product also jumped. It went from BRL 6.59 to BRL 6.67. 1.21% increase in one week. Where gasoline is found cheaper in the state is in the capital. But in three municipalities in Ceará the liter of gasoline does not cost less than BRL 7. They are: Limoeiro do Norte (R$7.12), Itapipoca (R$7.16) and Crateús (R$7.08).

About the subject

Despite fluctuations in the minimum and maximum, the average value charged for a liter of gasoline in Ceará had a slight decrease, from R$ 6.96, in the week ended on the 20th, to BRL 6.95, until last Friday.

Ceará has the third most expensive gasoline in the Northeast. Behind only Pernambuco (R$7.43) and Bahia (R$7.39).

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags