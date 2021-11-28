Geisy Arruda sensualizes G-string in a bold photo

When it comes to capturing the attention of internet users, Geisy Arruda is a true expert. muse of OnlyFans, the famous woman decided to promote her profile on the platform with a lot of sensuality and boldness. For this, she published a photo in which she appears from behind, wearing a G-string that further highlighted her beautiful curves.

“All submissive”, snapped Geisy Arruda

Furthermore, Geisy posed amidst some erotic paraphernalia, showing that its contents promise to be even more spicy for its OnlyFans subscribers. “Have you signed my only? She comes all submissive in the next pictures!!”, warned the beauty.

In the comments of Geisy Arruda’s publication, fans and admirers who follow the muse quickly left lots of compliments and warm messages for her. The photo has even received more than 7,000 likes on Twitter.

“My beloved dad, I’m going to take your panties off with my teeth”, fired a boy. “Wonderful, beautiful, seductive, enchanting, incredible”, praised another admirer. “What a beautiful and delicious butt!”, said another follower. “Each day more beautiful and delicious, what perfection, a spectacle, what a desire for it all”, said another Internet user.

Geisy Arruda (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

