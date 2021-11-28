Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom confirm cases of the Ômicron strain

At least three European countries confirmed, this Saturday (27), cases of Covid-19 caused by Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa. The United Kingdom registered two cases, Germany one and Italy also one, all of people who have returned from trips to the south of the African continent.

The new strain was considered “worrying” by the WHO (World Health Organization) due to the potential to be even more transmissible than Delta, the predominant strain in the world.

In Italy, the first confirmed case was a person from Mozambique. In Germany, the strain was found in a person who returned from South Africa. In a statement, the UK government indicated that those infected had returned from a trip to the south of the African continent.

The secretary of Health and Social Welfare of the United Kingdom, Sajid Javid, pointed out that the country is closing its borders to travelers from four countries in southern Africa as of this Sunday (28), they being Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola. South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Essuatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia were already on the British red list.

“Confirmed cases and contacts are being followed up and asked to isolate themselves and get tested as needed,” the agency said in a statement.