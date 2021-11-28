Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom detect Ômicron variant cases and raise global fear

LONDON — Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on Saturday detected cases of the new Ômicron variant of Covid-19, a day after the first case in Europe was registered in Belgium. The variant was first discovered in South Africa and has also been detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel, which on Saturday became the first country to ban all foreigners to try to contain the spread of the new variant.

In addition, the Netherlands said it had detected 61 cases of Covid-19 in about 600 passengers who landed in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday. It is suspected that some of these infections are due to the new variant. Denmark has said it has two suspicious cases in people who arrived from South Africa, while the Czech Republic is investigating a passenger who disembarked from Namibia.

The confirmations and suspicions came a day after the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) said the risk of the new variant spreading across Europe was “very high”. The variant emerged as many countries on the continent are already struggling to contain the rise in Covid-19 infections, with some having reintroduced restrictions on social activities to stop the spread of the disease.

The discovery of Ômicron has triggered a global alert, with a series of roadblocks or restrictions on travel related to southern Africa and concerns that the new strain could impede global economic recovery after nearly two years of pandemic.

The two cases found in the United Kingdom are linked and are related to a trip to South Africa, announced the British Health Secretary, Sajid Javid. Shortly thereafter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures to try to contain the spread of the new strain, including a test on everyone who arrives in the country and escalation of booster doses of the vaccine.

“We’re going to ask anyone entering the UK to take a PCR test at the end of the second day after arrival and to remain isolated until they get a negative result,” Boris said during a press conference.

In Germany, the two cases were registered in Bavaria, in the south of the country, announced the regional Ministry of Health. The two infected people entered the country through Munich airport on November 24 and are now in isolation. In Italy, the National Health Institute said the infected person was detected in Milan after returning from a trip to Mozambique.

Countries with confirmed cases:

South Africa: 77 cases in Gauteng province;

Germany: two cases registered in Munich, Bavaria;

Belgium: unvaccinated person who returned from Egypt on 11 November and had the first symptoms on 22 November;

Botswana: four people fully vaccinated;

Hong Kong: a case of a person who traveled to South Africa;

Italy: a person who has returned from a trip to Mozambique;

Israel: person who returned from Malawi;

United Kingdom: Two cases identified, one in Chelmsford and one in Nottingham.

Worry

Ômicron, described as a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization (WHO), is potentially more contagious than the four previous strains related to more deleterious effects on the organism, although experts are yet to say whether it will cause a Covid-19 more or less severe.

According to geneticist physician Salmo Raskin, director of the Genetika Laboratory, in Curitiba, Ômicron is the variant that accumulated the most mutations.

“She has a mix of mutations present in the other four strains of concern and still has a number of new mutations. This is the main point that caught her attention. Although there is evidence that it can be more transmissible and escape the defenses of the immune system, it is still too hasty to make any statement about it – explained the expert to GLOBO.

South Africa ‘punished’

Since Friday, many countries around the world, including the US, Brazil, Canada and the nations of the European Union, have announced travel restrictions or bans relating to the South African continent. Yesterday, the South African government lamented the closing of borders to its citizens and travelers, saying that the fact that the country had discovered the new variant ended up “punishing it”.

“These travel bans punish South Africa for its advanced ability to sequence genomes and more quickly detect new variants. Scientific excellence should be applauded, not punished,” the government said in a statement.

The government stressed that WHO does not recommend that similar measures be taken and called for a “scientific, risk-based approach”. According to the South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country is concerned that the restrictions will harm tourism and other sectors of the economy.

The new variant also reveals the disparity in vaccination rates across the world. While many developed countries administer booster shots, less than 7% of populations in low-income countries have received the first shot, according to medical and human rights groups.