get to know the design of the electric car presented in Maringá

Photo: Luciana Peña/CBN Maringá

The electric car presented in Maringá this Friday, 26, drew attention. The Wee, a vehicle developed by the Brazilian company Kers, has an innovative design and, according to specialists, promises to be the cheapest car in its category on the Brazilian market.

After the announcement that an electric car manufacturer intends to set up in Maringá, the vehicle developed by the brand was put on display this Friday, 26, in the parking lot next to the City Hall of Maringá.

Many people who passed by the site observed the model, which should hit the market with a proposal different from the conventional one.

The Wee is a car with three wheels, for two people, with autonomy for 200 km, which can be refueled at home, in a maximum of 8 hours, reach 100 km/h of speed and save five times the cost of fuel.

Although the benefits are very pleasing to potential consumers, the electric vehicle will not be sold at dealerships. The idea is for the first units to be marketed for use by application or lease.

According to the column “Jornal do Carro”, from Estadão, the president of Kers, Carlos Motta, highlighted that the vehicle was designed with three wheels to have a lower cost. The objective, according to him, would be to reduce expenses in the quantity of components, maintenance, raw materials and even natural resources.

The price of the first Wee units will be R$ 95,000. As highlighted by “Jornal do Carro”, if the price is maintained, the Kers electric car can be up to 60% cheaper than the vehicle’s main competitor, the JAC e-JS1, which offers a range of 300 km has value initial value of almost R$ 160 thousand.

Assembler from Paraná

Despite the foreign name, Kers is a national company with global pretensions, hence the name which is an acronym in English for “kinetic energy recovery system”, a common term in Formula 1.

The company was born in Cascavel as an Automotive Technology Center, with support from Unioeste. Whether Kers will become a multinational, time will tell. The first step is to start producing cars to scale.

According to the president of Kers, Carlos Motta, there is no national manufacturer of electric cars in Brazil that produces in scale.

And it’s all right that the Kers factory will be installed in Maringá, in the PR-317 industrial park, close to the regional airport. Unless the imponderable occurs, says Motta.

“Kers came to Maringá because we felt it in its population, in its companies, in the administration and in all the secretariats that got involved to support us with the State Government, in the articulation with the society of Maringá so that this undertaking takes place here in the city. So we believe that all negotiations will be successful so that this project can be implemented in Maringá, we are making every effort to make this possible in the short term. It’s feasible, just a few details because we can never say 100% because we have the imponderable, but I believe that with the support of the administration and society, together with the Government of Paraná, which already supports us”, explains the company’s president.

The company has plans to put Wee on the market in the first half of 2022, and to produce at least five units a month.