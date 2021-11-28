Giraffas, whose owner is a Poconarista, trades steak for a hard pad on the menu with inflation

Giraffas, a fast-food chain, had its third price markdown in 2021, according to a report by Folha de S.Paulo. Therefore, the menu needed to be modified. The dish made with filet mignon left the scene and the hard top came in.

READ MORE:

1 – FHC says who he voted for in the PSDB’s caucuses; Know who he voted for

2 – Sabadão: Haddad talks to DCM about Bolsonaro, Moro, Lula, Alckmin and even Ciro

3 – Magno Malta wants the Senate in 2022; Know by which party

Giraffas facing inflation

According to Carlos Guerra, CEO of the company, inflation is returning to show up with more force, especially in food.

“I don’t miss hyperinflation at all, but my experience at the time is being used again now, as many of the chain’s younger executives don’t have that history.”

Meat dropped by 0.31% in October, according to the IBGE’s IPCA-15 —considered the preview of the country’s official inflation—, the first drop in 16 months. But accumulates high of 22.06% in the last 12 months.

Therefore, the scenario made Giraffas renegotiate contracts with suppliers and make changes to the menu.

They launched a promotion for three products with chicken, all under R$20 (the sandwich costs R$9.90), and removed the filet mignon from the menu.

“It was selling very little and was very expensive for our audience. On the other hand, we are selling Churrasquito very well. It is a good quality product, soft and at a very competitive cost, R$ 21.90”, he added.

Guerra’s son, Alexandre, even made terrorism with his employees in a video, going against the social isolation of the pandemic. Alexandre Guerra was removed from the company for this recording, in which he defended an idea by Bolsonaro even without mentioning his name.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link