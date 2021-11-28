Gloria Groove cries when remembering partnership with Marília Mendonça

Glória Groove, 26, was moved yesterday when she spoke about her friendship with Marília Mendonça, who died in early November in a plane crash, in the Piedade de Caratinga region, in Minas Gerais.

“She was a very cute person, very dear, very generous. She had really agreed to sing with me, this really was about to happen and we just didn’t have time, you know? But I’m sure that at some point we’ll meet, I don’t know when yet, but it’s very crazy. Sorry,” said Gloria Groove, who couldn’t hold back her tears, at a press conference to promote her new single “Auction”.

“Marília’s passing was something that took me very much by surprise and since that day I haven’t been the same person anymore. It’s very strange because a very nice friendship was starting, when you’re starting to talk to the person and you are about to meet. The way it all happened left me with this feeling that I went away a little bit too,” added the drag queen singer.

When the death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed, several famous people mourned the loss, Gloria Groove was not left out. On her Instagram profile at the time, she wrote: “Here, we promise to celebrate your legacy forever. We can only thank the Creator for allowing a being of so much light to illuminate our lives. Every day I ask for the universe to send a lot of strength to your family, and that of everyone who was with you. You are very loved. Our eternal queen of feelings. You became homesick here at home, little star. With a lot of love, GG”.

Listen on the artist’s new single: