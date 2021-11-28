Gloria Groove refused million-dollar bid from homophobic company | famous

June, the month in which the LGBTQIA+ Pride is celebrated, many companies end up raising the flag and demonstrating support for the community. However, a brand heard a resounding “NO” after making a millionaire offer to have the singer Gloria Groove in a campaign that would be targeted in the period. The refusal came after the artist realized that it would be used in a marketing ploy to clean up the image of such company.

In conversation with journalists during the release of the single “Leilão”, the third of the drag queen’s second studio album titled “Lady East”, she revealed that she usually researches and selects her advertising proposals well. According to the artist, her fight against homophobia should always take place. “It’s not just about shaking the bag of money”, the famous one shot.

“A thing that was positioned in a completely scrotum, homophobic or any other problematic way about another minority, no. I understood right away that they were wanting to hire me so they could iron a washcloth. This was not for this industry to understand that we are not here to keep pulling down our pants. It’s not just shaking the bag of money in my face that I’ll run away”.

Gloria Groove also said she “turns on the f*ck button” to ignore criticism from haters and homophobes. The artist reported that in childhood, especially at school, she was the target of prejudiced attacks. When she started her career as a drag queen and singer, the artist was discredited that one day she would be successful in the Brazilian phonographic industry.

“Since I appeared in the industry it’s already been tight. Just being a drag queen, I have to have the button pressed, otherwise it won’t work. You’re welcome? In Brazil Pocketnarista, my button has to be pressed every day”, vented the singer, who has already released “Bonekinha” and “A Queda” as part of the album. The arrival of the artist’s new work on digital platforms has yet to be announced.

“It’s predictable, I’ve been a fag my whole life, bullying is nothing new for me. Everyone who is gay understands me on this issue, obviously at school I was sad. Today I’m calmer, hatred today arrives in another way and in another language, besides that it is distilled in small spaces“, he said. The artist also reflected on the attacks.

“There are a lot of people who think they’re in that illusion that I’ve also been like, ‘I’m seeing a lot of careers, I’m watching a movie, I’ll comment like they’ll never read it, like I can’t hurt anyone.’ I’ve been on this side before, so I know it’s all a big illusion. Today the opinion is not asked for and even so it is given. I bring a lot of insecurity, a lot of injuries too. And people, they know where to blame you, they know where to let you down”, concluded.

“Auction” hit digital music platforms on Thursday night (25). A day later, the song won a produced clip that already has more than 1.4 million views. The production, available on YouTube, is third in the videos in high demand in Brazil.