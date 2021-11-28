Goodbye, Brie Larson! Another actress will be Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange 2

Brie Larson is the ultimate and perfect choice to play Captain Marvel of the MCU. As much as few fans try to create controversy with the actress, she promises to be one of the main faces of this new generation of heroes. Although, Doctor Strange 2 will come to change things…

Even if it is in another reality! Well, we know how much the movie will really make use of the name ‘Multiverse of Madness’, showing different realities different from the MCU, with characters very different from how we are used to.

While the rumor that gets the most attention from fans is that we may have another actor playing Iron Man, behold, the movie will have a new Captain Marvel! ‘New’ really in quotes, as this is a great reference.

Well, numerous leaks report that the Illuminati team will have its own Captain Marvel. But in this reality, it will be Monica Rambeau who is taking over the title of heroine instead of Carol Danvers!

On the left, we see Monica’s uniform as Captain Marvel

With that, we’ll see Teyonah Parris on a heroic path far more epic than she was in WandaVision. As much as this may surprise a lot of people, it turns out that seeing Monica as the ultimate Captain Marvel is a great homage in comics.

Since Monica was called Captain Marvel, many decades before Carol! Curious to see this reality? So do we!

keep an eye on Marvel legacy for more information.

Loki’s actors are confirmed in Doctor Strange 2

Marvel fans have turned their full attention to Spider-Man 3. And no wonder, the epic Multiverso film will make an old dream of fans, and hits theaters next year. But after him, the hype should focus on Doctor Strange 2!

After all, the new Ultimate Mage movie will be out in the middle of next year, and it promises to have an even more epic scale than No Return Home. Since the movie will really assert its name of Multiverse of Madness and will have many cameos.

Both from other realities and from the MCU itself. At this point, a new account apparently confirms that the main characters of Loki will be in the movie! They are Loki himself (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Strange will find the Loki Variants

The information came from Murphy’s Multiverse, who noticed that the respective actors’ stunt doubles are listed in the film’s imdb datasheet. Incredibly, many of these leaks are frequent and real, giving much validity to the rumor.

Besides the fact that it’s not something entirely new. With many rumors already claiming that the series trio would show up again before its second season. Anxious? keep an eye on Marvel legacy for more information.

READ TOO!

The film does not yet have an official synopsis, but it is part of the call ‘Trilogy of the Multiverse’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on Spider-Man 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement in the direction!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez ). The script is up to the newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film has its premiere date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!