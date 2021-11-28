government maneuvers to avoid rising electricity bills

To avoid charging electricity bills in 2022, the year of elections, the government is structuring a new aid to the electricity sector. The new loan, which should be around R$ 15 billion, will be used to fund emergency measures, such as the use of thermals connected in recent months, the import of energy from neighboring countries and even the discount promised to consumers who save energy.

The objective is to ease the increase in tariffs next year and avoid a 21% readjustment, as shown by Estadão. The bill will arrive in the future, as the loan will be diluted in electricity bills in a period of four to five years.

The credit operation will be created through a provisional measure (MP), scheduled for the beginning of next week, and regulated by decree. The “Water Scarcity Account” will support all the costs of emergency measures adopted by the government in recent months to avoid blackouts and even energy rationing.

The structure is similar to the financial aid to the electricity sector last year due to the pandemic, the “Covid-account”, which will also be paid via electricity bill in the coming years. Despite the similarity, the economic scenario has changed.

Among the measures is the voluntary reduction program aimed at consumers served by distributors, such as residential ones. The discount promised by the government was R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy volume, saving within the target of 10% to 20% in the last four months of 2021 in relation to the same period of the previous year.

In practice, the consumer, as a whole, will still pay for the discount given to those who save. But the bill will be diluted in the coming years, and will not have an immediate impact in 2022.

Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.