Government prepares to face new wave and bet on vaccination – News

In the same way that Europe faces a fourth wave of Covid-19, Brazil will experience, in the coming months, an increase in cases of the disease. In the assessment of experts, this scenario is inevitable. Knowing this, the Ministry of Health is preparing to face the situation and is rushing to speed up the vaccination process, both with booster immunization and the concentrated search for those who have not completed the vaccination schedule. The North region is the focus of concerns.

With heterogeneous coverage and increased vulnerability due to bordering other countries, the North is, historically, the region where the waves manifest themselves first. The low coverage in Latin America also increases the trend, especially in light of the federal government’s indication of making land barriers more flexible, currently with passages restricted to cargo, in most points.

Citing the example of the pandemic situation that has worsened in Europe and the United States, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, highlighted the need to turn on the warning signal. “We have to make our intelligence available to seek strategies that are capable of being effective and containing a possible new wave here in Brazil,” he said, during this week’s tripartite meeting.

Queiroga considered that in countries where there is increased pressure on the health system and mortality, the problem arises, in large part, from people who do not accept immunization, in addition to the gradual loss of effectiveness of vaccines, requiring reinforcement in immunization.

Efforts should be directed not only to the North, especially when considering the calculation of more than 21 million Brazilians pending to receive the second dose. “We have to start working from now on. Are you looking for the best alternatives so that the population can freely search for vaccination rooms or that we, with active search mechanisms, try to meet this need”, asked Queiroga to the health secretaries of states and municipalities.

It is precisely in this context of accelerating vaccination and preparing the country to face the increases in cases that the Ministry of Health reduced the interval between the booster dose and the end of the primary vaccination schedule from six to five months and decided to favor the heterologous scheme — when there is application of different vaccines in the same person — contrary to the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The logic is: the greater the vaccination coverage, the less chance of worsening cases and overloading the health system. “Our Latin American region will indeed have a new wave. The difference will be that of a vaccinated people against a people that did not have the opportunity to be vaccinated”, warned Socorro Grosso, a representative of the Pan American Organization of Health (PAHO), arm of the World Health Organization (WHO).

For Gross, the capillarity of the Unified Health System (SUS), the availability of vaccines and the Brazilian culture of adhering to vaccine campaigns are essential for the country to face new outbreaks. “It is still not enough, because we have municipalities with weaker vaccination coverage. But there is still a little more to do to make Brazil a success story”, he pondered.

Festivities and gatherings

Despite the robust coverage of Brazil, concern about the new wave intensifies with the proximity of the end-of-year parties and Carnival. President Jair Bolsonaro himself admitted to supporters, on Friday (26), that “another wave of Covid is coming”, but he ruled out the possibility of new restrictions, including making it difficult for foreigners to enter Brazil. “You have to learn to live with the virus.”

The lack of stricter measures to receive travelers from abroad worries Anvisa, which fears that Brazil will become a point of choice for unvaccinated tourists. In new recommendations, the agency highlights the need to review the Brazilian border policy, “especially for the inclusion of the charge for proof of vaccination, in order to encourage that Brazil does not become one of the countries of choice for tourists and non-travelers. vaccinated”.

It is up to the government to accept the recommendations or not, and the moment to act is crucial, warns professor Domingos Alves, from USP’s Ribeirão Preto Medical School (FMRP). “This could make a difference to this new wave.” He points out that Christmas, New Year and, especially, Carnival “are suitable conditions for the dissemination of Covid” and that it is necessary to advance in vaccination.

“All countries with an average above 70% of the vaccinated population had no increase in the percentage of deaths per million in the fourth wave, unlike countries that did not reach this percentage. Brazil reached 60% of the vaccinated population with an advanced booster program and a higher percentage than that practiced in Europe”. For Domingos, “it is necessary to have an adequate notion that the epidemic is not over and that the fourth wave in Europe raises an alert for Brazil about our vaccination process”.

Coordinator of the Infectology Nucleus of Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in Brasília, Dr. Alexandre Cunha, highlighted the R7, that the reopenings and gradual turns of events are inevitable, as well as the increase of cases. “The question is: after increasing, will serious cases grow together, hospitalizations, deaths? This will basically depend on vaccination.”

The effort, for Cunha, needs to be linked to surveillance in each location, and local managers are responsible for evaluating whether, with vaccination rates and new cases of infections and bed occupancy, it is valid to maintain restrictions on events at the end of the year and at Carnival of 2022.

Cunha argued that, even in European countries with a resurgence of the pandemic, in regions where vaccination is strong, there is 30 times less mortality than in places where the population is not properly immunized. “It is more than proven that the vaccine is highly protective and has a lot of safety. It makes no sense to doubt the risk-benefit ratio.”

Another factor that puts the stability of the health situation at risk is the emergence of new variants. “In this case, if a new variant happens to spread quickly and the vaccines do not present good protection, we may have to come back with more restrictive measures”, pondered Cunha, noting that the measures need to be adopted by location. “Any generalization is in error .”