Green banana peel: see the health benefits and make your own slimming flour

The demand for natural products indicated for health is huge, and studies indicate that the green banana peel it’s one of those foods. A study at the Federal University of Viçosa with the green banana peel flour, indicated that it is good for health and weight loss. Thus, this Sunday, November 28, the Portal homemade tricks, will teach you how to make your own fgreen banana peel squirrel.

According to studies by the Federal University of Viçosa, the green banana peel is excellent for blood glucose control, constipation, aging prevention, and weight loss. This is why flour made from the peel of green bananas has become so popular.

For weight loss, when used in food, the flour brings the benefits mentioned above and reduces hunger. In addition, because it has fiber, it regulates the intestine: “Due to the nutritional composition of fruits and the important role they play in reducing risks for various pathologies, it is assumed that the flours of these fruits also exert these effects”, he explains Luís Fernando de Sousa Moraes, as published by the Estado de Minas portal.

Here’s how to make your own green banana flour and use it for health!

It’s very easy to make your own green banana peel flour, just choose the amount you want, and dive to green banana in hot water. Then remove the peels from the banana, cut them into strips and place them in a mold. Bake at low temperature taking the careful toasting, without burning the banana peels. Place the roasted skins in a blender and blend until the green banana peel flour, you can already use it in your food.

Don’t waste the leftover bananas

When you removed the skins, the green bananas were left over, you don’t need to discard them, as there are many delicious and healthy recipes. You can even use it as a mixture with meals, see below!

cut the green banana in slices and cook with enough water to cover the bananas. When they are cooked, about 20 minutes, remove the remaining water and put the green banana to sauté. You can use whatever seasoning you like, you can even add tomatoes and olives, and serve for lunch or dinner.

