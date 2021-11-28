Grêmio guarantees Vagner Mancini in the position even after his sixth defeat

Vagner Mancini will lead Grêmio against São Paulo, next Thursday (2), in Porto Alegre. The Grêmio directors guarantee it. The coach was supported in the position, even after a 3-1 defeat by Bahia, which virtually relegated the club from Rio Grande do Sul to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Grêmio can even be mathematically relegated in the game against São Paulo. The official takedown scenario depends on three parallel results and Grêmio defeat.

In contact with the UOL Sport, the top of the Gaucho club said that Mancini remains in office, even after his sixth defeat since taking over Grêmio.

Today (27), Grêmio held a training session in Salvador, in the morning, and arrived in Porto Alegre in the early evening. On Monday, the board’s idea is to hold a meeting with the group of players to talk about their performance at Fonte Nova.

Since joining Grêmio in October, Vagner Mancini has achieved four wins in 11 matches. Recently, they came to accumulate three rounds without losing, but with a 2-2 draw with Flamengo reserves, in Porto Alegre.

Grêmio needs three wins in the last three matches they have to play in the Brasileirão, against São Paulo, Corinthians and Atlético-MG, and parallel results to escape the third relegation in history.