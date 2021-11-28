Gui Araújo’s nudes are sent and he reveals it on national television

Gui Araújo returned to reverberate on social networks due to an attitude in the recording of the Faro time this Sunday (28). The moment happened after the pawn was eliminated from The Farm 2021.

On the afternoon of this Friday (26), in his last contact with the pedestrians at the headquarters, he confessed that he had sent his nudes to Rich Melquiades. This was done via direct from their Instagram profiles.

Hearing this, however, Rico was upset, as the cell phone is with his team. It all started when Bill defined him as “funny, helpful, nosy, shopkeeper and troublemaker.”

And the comedian replied: “Look, ok, I’m even surprised. I don’t think they showed the things I said about him from behind.” But Gui added that he even sent him an intimate photo, which he countered:

“It’s not to send it now, not that Bruno [administrador] will open these nudes. I asked you not to send it now”.

Gui Araújo finds out it’s canceled

This same week, the former pawn participated in the four Decompression Cabin, on the streaming platform PlayPlus, in the early hours of this Friday (26), and found out that it is cancelled.

The main confrontation of the ex-boyfriend of anitta at the house it was with Valentina Francavilla. Asked why he attacked the pawn, he took a stand. “She had a lot of personalities”, criticized.

Asked about the debauchery with the depression of the former stage attendant when he mocked her going to the closet to take medicine, he denied it.

“My speech was in the sense that this thing is not healthy”, rolled. He, however, said he regretted the attacks on the pawn.