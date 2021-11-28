Before the match against Bahia Denis Abrahão managed to discredit the rival fans. With that, Grêmio ended up being defeated with the enemy crowd singing all the time after the leader’s provocation.

“If Bahia’s fans were like Grêmio’s, I would be worried. Because ours is unparalleled, it supports us from the first to the last minute, and we really miss it. But, Bahia’s, with 20 minutes, is grumbling. If we have trickery and experience we can take advantage of it. And we are prepared for that, for suddenly transforming everything. We’re going to leave with a great victory, consecrating for a new moment at Grêmio”, said Denis before the game with Bahia.

After the match, Guto Ferreira said that Denis Abrahão’s comments ended up serving as an extra motivation for Bahia to achieve the result.

“First thing is the need and professionalism of the team, which made all the result. From there, the mouth speaks what it wants. And if the guy wants to fuel us, that’s fine. Nobody likes to be humiliated. Nobody likes to be put down verbally. He spoke badly of our fans. He touched things that only motivated us, for sure. It was gasoline for us. That’s good. Glad they played for us”, provoked Guto Ferreira after the game.

Guto Ferreira thanks the extra motivation given by the director of Grêmio

For the press, it’s good to have a Grêmio leader talking constantly, however, Denis Abrahão has to be aware of what he’s talking about. What sense of teasing the rival team before the game? It only served as an extra motivation for Bahia, who entered flying against the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

