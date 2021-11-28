‘Hacker attack started in the 1st second’, says president of PSDB – Notícias

The president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, reported that attempts to invade the party’s caucus site happened right at the beginning of voting, at 8:00 am this Saturday (27). Until 15:00, the Toucan direction had counted more than 26 thousand attempts of hacker attack. “The attack started in the first second,” he commented.

According to Araújo, the invasion attacks are coming from abroad, mainly from China, Russia and Ukraine. “These are places where there is no data protection legislation, that’s why we received this amount of attacks”, he detailed.

Voting takes place through the website of the company BeeVoter, after the technology developed by the Support Foundation of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Faurgs) failed last Sunday. The party leadership is convinced that the problems that caused the application to crash were caused by hackers. The Federal Police was called to investigate the case.

No onslaught from abroad was successful. The party hired three professionals to defend the system. Candidates also have technical teams that work exclusively with technology security.

The caucuses are disputed by the governors of São Paulo, João Doria, and of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, and by the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio. They should arrive in Brasília in the afternoon to follow up on the results. The acronym is expected to announce the winner of the election at 7 pm, at the Centro de Convenções Brasil 21.