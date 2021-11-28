Hamilton plays Verstappen against the ropes in Formula 1 MMA

Max Verstappen sees rival Lewis Hamilton on the rise, but could take the title in anticipation (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

HAMILTON WITH MERCEDES ‘MEGA DIVA’: RED BULL STILL BREATHING IN F1 2021?

In this completely unpredictable and exciting season, starred by the disputes between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and between Red Bull and Mercedes, there were several moments that fell to one side or the other of the corner. The France-Styria-Austria triple round, for example, was largely in favor of Verstappen, who managed the near absolute score in this period. Another notable moment was in North America, with very important triumphs in Austin and Mexico City, in a scenario that led the Dutchman to open up a 19-point lead over Hamilton. But the reaction of the seven-time champion in this clash defined by Toto Wolff as an MMA fight was immediate, with the apotheosis of victory in the São Paulo GP and the resounding triumph in Qatar. A hard blow that threw Verstappen and Red Bull into the ropes.

Max is still the championship leader and lives in a curious condition in this decisive phase of the championship. Even at the low end of the rival’s resplendent moment, the owner of car #33, with an 8-point advantage over Hamilton, could take Red Bull to the top of Formula 1 after eight years with the first match-point, in the next weekend, in the new urban circuit of Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton and Verstappen fight a fierce and unpredictable fight for the F1 title in 2021 (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

With combinations, Verstappen would have to win, run the fastest lap of the race and hope Hamilton finish sixth, or triumph and watch Lewis close the race from seventh down. It’s an unlikely combination, but not impossible, especially when you take into account all the nuances and surprises of this unbelievable season.

But the question is different at this point. Although, in theory, Verstappen has the game in hand and is entirely up to him, Hamilton and Mercedes are living a better phase, with or without the so-called ‘spicy engine’ that will be put into action again in Saudi Arabia after the weekend unforgettable in Interlagos.

Red Bull were stunned by the power of Mercedes and by how easily Hamilton won the race at Losail. Christian Horner, for example, accused a track marshal of being dishonest about throwing double yellow flags after the incident that resulted in Pierre Gasly’s puncture. Verstappen passed through sector 3 of the track, did not reduce, even improved his lap and was punished with 5 positions, which aroused the disagreement of Milton Keynes’ team leadership.

Horner had to recant to the track marshal and the FIA ​​race director by using the slogan “I’m sorry if anyone took offense”. The governing body was lenient with the leader, who escaped with a warning and will have to attend a program of commissioners of the entity next year.

Hamilton’s triumph in Qatar was a blow to Verstappen and Red Bull (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Then Horner nudged Mercedes again and sent that very direct hint to Toto Wolff. “I think we’ve been keeping our emotions more or less under control, I don’t go pointing and cursing at the cameras, none of that. I’m pretty straightforward: if you’re being an asshole, I’ll say you’re being an asshole. I talked to the FIA ​​and apologized saying that my frustration was not personally with an inspector, but with the situation”, he fired.

With only two races to go in the championship, any mistake will be fatal, and that for both sides. There is no longer even time for Red Bull to try to use a ‘spiced engine’, as Mercedes did in Interlagos. In conversation with the BIG PRIZE in São Paulo, Honda’s F1 director, Masashi Yamamoto, went straight. “We’re not going to introduce any updates to Max’s car until the end of the season.”

The summary with the best moments of the F1 Qatar GP (Video: F1)

There are still two concerns for Red Bull’s sides. One is the chronic problem in the activation of the mobile wing, a problem that was evident in Brazil and was even more evident in Losail. Another is the final straight speed found by Mercedes, despite consultant Helmut Marko hitting his chest and stating that such advantage has ceased to exist: “Mercedes is no longer superior in maximum speed”, analyzed the Austrian manager.

To reverse the rising curve of Lewis and Mercedes, take the decision to Abu Dhabi by a huge advantage, or hopefully seal the title next Sunday, there is only one alternative for Red Bull: Verstappen must win in Saudi Arabia.

In theory, Jedda is a Mercedes track because of the many high-speed stretches, but there were so many flawed predictions that realized that a given circuit was Mercedes or Red Bull territory that it is not possible to draw any prognosis, especially when it comes to a completely new circuit and with many doubts even about the quality of the asphalt.

You also need to take into account the mental factor. Before his triumphs in São Paulo and Qatar, Hamilton had only won two consecutive races once this season, in Portugal and Spain. Not just in terms of performance, but also mentally, this is Lewis’s moment, who is used to deciding titles. For Verstappen, reaching the end of the season as a candidate for the World Cup is unprecedented and, however prepared and competent the Dutchman is, it is always something that can be weighed down.

In the octagon of this MMA that became Formula 1 in 2021, nothing is definitive and certain. There are two strong competitors, but at different times, but everything that is reality now can be reversed within days. In the beauty of the sport in which two great men fight to reach Olympus, the privileged person is the one who has the chance to watch perhaps the best season of the century and see, whoever they are, the coronation of the new champion on the next day 12. In this fight between Verstappen and Hamilton, may the best win.

