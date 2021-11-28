He had a plan: how Abel won the final and became one of the greatest coaches at Palmeiras | palm trees

Abel Ferreira has only been at Palmeiras for one year, but he has already placed himself among the greatest coaches in the club’s history, in a group that has names like Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Luiz Felipe Scolari. By winning his second Copa Libertadores this Saturday, in Montevideo, the Portuguese successfully completed his plan, which moved fans and officials before the decision with Flamengo.

When he lost to São Paulo with reservations at Allianz Parque, Abel generated the anger of many and warned: “We have a plan and we are going to follow it through to the end.” His rival’s fight against relegation did not matter to him. The focus was to prepare well for the Libertadores final.

Due to the sequence of games every three days, the coaching committee made the decision to divide the squad in two before the decision was made to divide the squad into two: the holders would play against Fluminense and Fortaleza, and the reserves against São Paulo and Atlético-MG.

The players were told that the idea was to leave everyone in good playing condition – only Felipe Melo, with knee pain, had a physical problem. And yet it entered the final overtime.

The next part of the plan was tactical strategy for the decision. What for many was the big doubt of the final, in the Portuguese’s mind was never the problem: the right flank. Without Marcos Rocha, suspended, the coach did not hesitate when choosing Mayke – to the point of not even testing Gabriel Menino before the game against Flamengo. In addition to providing assistance for Raphael Veiga’s goal, the shirt 12 had great defensive performance in Centenário.

Although the lineup was theoretically offensive, Gustavo Scarpa was used practically as a second left-back, out of his original position, with a very low marking without the ball. The idea was to reduce spaces and, with less possession of the ball, take advantage of Flamengo’s defensive shortcomings, even though they needed to leave players out of the roles they are comfortable in, as was the case with Scarpa.

– I put everyone in a room and said, ‘I’ll do this.’ That I wanted to do this, this, and this. But I only do it if everyone feels comfortable. If they are willing for each one to fulfill their mission. We had one of the captains who just replied: “If it’s to win, everyone here will do whatever it takes”. This is the way I find to defeat a very qualified rival – said Abel.

To the initial strategy, Abel added the right bet on Deyverson. The attacker, so disputed, entered the interval of extra time. Minutes later, he justified the choice of the boss and scored the title goal.

A dedicated scholar, the Portuguese always says that, as he doesn’t have his family in Brazil, he lives by thinking about plans and strategies. That’s how he changed the style in the Choque-Rei da Libertadores and, repeating the individual marking of Hernán Crespo, took the São Paulo in the quarterfinals; And so he also carried out his strategy with three defenders and a quick attack to take away Atlético-MG at Mineirão with a goal by Dudu.

Known for his loot style, Abel was different in the week of the final. More serene, “at peace with himself” and with a sense of accomplishment after winning his third title at Palmeiras, the second at Libertadores, he exemplified in his attitudes the text he republished on his social networks after the game.

What do we take from life anyway? Nothing we get, just what we live. So, smooth your life, let go of what doesn’t make you happy. Life is so short, do good, love, see life positively, help, do what gives you pleasure, have dreams, and better, make them come true. Practice kindness, take care of your loved ones, hug your loved ones, and live each moment in all its intensity. This is living, and believe me, life always pays back — Text republished by Abel on his Instagram with the caption: “More than a philosophy of gaming, a philosophy of life. Eternal Gratitude!”

This tranquility even left an atmosphere of farewell beginning after the three-time Libertadores championship, opened wide by the coach in his interviews at Centenário, although he has a contract until the end of 2022 and counts on Leila Pereira’s support to remain.

But it was a very intense year, which took him to the mental limit and will even become a book, according to the Portuguese. The club will work hard to ensure that this is not the final chapter. But anyway, Abel’s plan is already marked as one of the great episodes in the history of Palmeiras.

