Health guides families towards an outbreak of the “hand-foot-mouth” disease in MS

The State Department of Health (SES) released, on Thursday (25), an alert for the outbreak of the disease “hand-foot-mouth”, which preferably affects children under five and has caused outbreaks in several cities of MS.

According to the note, the disease is caused by the Coxsackie virus and Enterovirus, and can cause canker sores in the mouths, in addition to lesions on the children’s hands and feet.

The virus manifests within seven days and can be transmitted for up to four weeks after recovery.

Transmission occurs through direct contact with saliva, mucus (secretions), feces or contaminated food.

“It is a virus that mainly affects children under the age of five. The ‘Hand-Foot-Mouth Syndrome’ can cause a high fever in the days before the lesions in the mouth, tonsils and pharynx, in addition to blisters on the soles of the feet and hands, buttocks and genital region. It can also cause headache, sore throat, malaise, irritability, vomiting, diarrhea and even loss of appetite, as well as having difficulty in swallowing and a lot of salivation”, explained the State Coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance, Ana Paula Rezende by Oliveira Goldfinger.

The coordinator recommended to parents that a lot of attention is needed in relation to their children’s behavior. Avoid walking in unfamiliar places and without proper hygiene is one of the recommendations.

“If symptoms appear, take them immediately to medical care. After a precise diagnosis, the use of medication can alleviate the symptoms”, recommended Ana Paula.

The Secretary of Health of MS, Geraldo Resende, stressed in the live this Friday (26), that children with symptoms must be taken immediately to a hospital so that they receive the necessary care.

care

The State Technical Manager for Acute and Exanthematic Diseases, Jakeline Miranda Fonseca, emphasizes that the child diagnosed with the disease must remain at rest and drink plenty of fluids, in addition to maintaining a good diet.

“The recommended thing is to offer the child pasty foods such as purees and porridge, gelatin and ice cream, as they are easier to swallow. Cold drinks, such as natural juices, teas and water are essential and necessary for their hydration”.

Also, anyone who comes in contact with an infected child, wash your hands after changing diapers and using wipes. If the child is older, wash your hands constantly.

Both at home and in the school environment, the recommendation is to sanitize the surface, objects, especially toys or doorknobs that may have direct contact with saliva and secretions and even feces. Ideally, use a little bleach diluted in water to disinfect the environment. It is also recommended not to share bottles, cutlery, cups or sheets.