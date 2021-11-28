Heiress of Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner says she is already a mother and makes a moving revelation

Daughter of Fatima Bernardes with William Bonner, Beatriz Bonemer left fans moved by showing their little son on social media.

However, the timing was not the best. At the time, she made it clear that she is a pet’s mother, but pointed out that he was sick.

Because of this, he had to be rushed to the vet, as he was in several pains. Then, the young woman detailed the situation:

“For those who were asking what happened to Gulliver, it’s the following: he had been limping for a while, but as he is very big and clumsy, he turns and moves if he hurts, so we thought he would get better, as usual improvement”.

“But then yesterday he couldn’t walk because of pain, poor thing, and then the vet came and asked us to schedule an x-ray because he thought he had a hernia. Nothing went wrong on the x-ray”, completed.

Fátima Bernardes reveals about JN

This week, Fátima Bernardes recalled the time she presented the National Newspaper until 2011.

During the meeting with Fátima Bernardes this Wednesday (24), she said that she already presented the program with an unusual costume underneath.

According to her, it was an “inappropriate” piece for TV, which didn’t make any difference because the workbench hid everything.

During her interaction with reporter Tati Machado, she commented on the fact that Marcos Mion commanded the Caldeirão with a slipper, when she was asked:

“Now I want to know about Fátima Bernardes, a Jornal Nacional, on the bench, something serious. All dressed up, different hair, beautiful look and flip flops underneath. Already happened?”.

And the presenter confessed: “I’ve already presented [de chinelo]. Because it didn’t show up, the feet were under the bench, so sometimes I wore a skirt like those longues that I like to wear with flats and I wore flats”.

Recently, andOn her Instagram profile, the presenter posted a message, originally written by Carpinejar.

“The age difference will never be a problem if the couple share the same emotional time”, says the text.

It is worth remembering that global has had a romance with Túlio Gadêlha since 2017 and the two are 25 years apart.

Check out:

