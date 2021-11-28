Historic Cities of Minas Gerais will decide if there will be carnival in 2022 – Gerais

In pre-pandemic times, carnival in Diamantina, in Vale do Jequitinhonha, attracts festivities from all over the country

(photo: CITY HALL OF DIAMANTINA/DISCLOSURE) The new variant of the coronavirus, called micron, puts the country on alert, lights up the yellow light for a new type of contamination and worries authorities. In this scenario, the meeting of the Association of Historical Cities of Minas Gerais will be held on the next 10th, in Ouro Preto, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, to discuss various issues, including the holding of the 2022 carnival.

At the first meeting after the global crisis triggered by the new coronavirus, mayors and secretaries belonging to the association that brings together 30 municipalities will talk about tourism, health protocols and measures to be adopted. One of the highlights will be the joint definition of the annual calendar of events in the Historic Cities of Minas Gerais for the next year, including the festive feast that attracts tourists from all over Brazil.

According to the president of the Association of Historic Cities and the mayor of Itapecerica, Wirley Reis, this is an opportune time to discuss how to work with tourist receptiveness in the resumption of tourism in cities and, mainly, to define whether or not our Carnival. “For this, we will hear mayors and secretaries of each city, evaluating actions, and what measures will be adopted, if the group decides to hold the carnival, especially the safety protocols to be followed.”

The meeting of the Historic Cities of Minas Gerais will take place on December 10, at 8:30 am, at the Casa da Pera de Ouro Preto, in the Historic Center