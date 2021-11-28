Historic Cities of Minas Gerais will decide if there will be carnival in 2022 – Gerais

The new variant of the coronavirus, called micron, puts the country on alert, lights up the yellow light for a new type of contamination and worries authorities. In this scenario, the meeting of the Association of Historical Cities of Minas Gerais will be held on the next 10th, in Ouro Preto, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, to discuss various issues, including the holding of the 2022 carnival.
According to the president of the Association of Historic Cities and the mayor of Itapecerica, Wirley Reis, this is an opportune time to discuss how to work with tourist receptiveness in the resumption of tourism in cities and, mainly, to define whether or not our Carnival. “For this, we will hear mayors and secretaries of each city, evaluating actions, and what measures will be adopted, if the group decides to hold the carnival, especially the safety protocols to be followed.”
The meeting of the Historic Cities of Minas Gerais will take place on December 10, at 8:30 am, at the Casa da Pera de Ouro Preto, in the Historic Center