Horoscope of the day (11/27): Check today’s forecast for your sign – Culture

Horoscope of the day (11/27): Check today’s forecast for your sign

waning moon in virgin

The Moon enters the waning phase in the sign of Virgo. We are called to be more calm, grounded and wise. Especially in health care and routines, we must value quality and know the right time for things. The work calls for the use of emotional insight. It is also a good time to take a more critical and mature view of one’s emotions.

RIES (Born between 3/21 and 4/20)

Today asks you to connect with the material world and its progress. However, you must do this with more realism, calm and discernment. Seek to use the wisdom of experience to perform with more quality and efficiency. It is a good time to rethink habits, methods and health care. Try to give your day your rhythm.

TAURUS (Born between 4/21 and 5/20)

The lunar position brings you wise connection to yourself. Your creative energy is motivated, but you must also let go of creations that no longer serve you. His emotional expression here tends to be mature and pragmatic. Use the wisdom of being yourself to welcome and also let go of whatever it takes. Cutting the edges of itself on high.

GMEOS (Born between 5/21 and 6/20)

The lunar vibration will be intense for her, as she is in her natural sector of intimacy, home, family and emotions. Just as there is a need for rooting here, there is also a need for wise, critical and fair detachment. Excellent time to take a critical look at the personal sector of your life. Also very good for cleaning and reorganizing your house.

CNCER (Born between 6/21 and 7/21)

The Moon, its ruler, wanes into the terrified sign of Virgo. This makes for a more pragmatic, calm, introspective and organized disposition. Especially in the mental and intellectual field, seek this wisdom of having practical resolutions. A more rational view of emotions is also present. Assistance to those around you.

LEO (Born between 7/22 and 8/22)

Today you should look for a little more grounding, connection with the material plane and pleasure. The Moon asks you to use wisely financial and material resources based on intuition and critical sense. Good for donating, recycling and throwing things away. It is also a very regenerative period that asks for more calm and serenity.

VIRGIN (Born between 8/23 and 9/22)

The waning moon in your sign (sun or ascending) asks you for more introspection and contact with your own intimacy. Old emotions are recycled and transformed. Your sensitivity and receptiveness should also be used with love and parsimony. Listen to the wisdom of your instincts, as they also play a role and help you see the truths of life.

LIBRA (Born between 9/23 and 10/22)

Today asks you to be more withdrawn, introspected and connected with your spiritual side. This is the time to do a good cleaning of the subconscious, understanding subtle motivations with a critical sense and smoothing out rough edges. Suitable for therapeutic or spiritual routines. Be critical of emotions and old attachments that need to be sacrificed and transcended.

SCORPIO (Born between 10/23 and 11/21)

The lunar vibration of today asks you to connect with groups, friendships and the collectivity. However, you must do this in your own time and make your contribution your way. Your work for causes and for the collective well-being to be productive, even when only behind the scenes. Welcome to everyone. Many will seek your wisdom and welcome with discernment.

SAGITRIO (Born between 11/22 and 12/21)

Today’s lunar position asks you to use wisdom and pragmatism in career, work, commitment, and achievement. Your connection to duty will be strong, but it must be done wisely and in your time. Let go of old commitments and structures that no longer fit. Its capacity to welcome and help is more projected in the outside world.

CAPRICNIUM (Born between 12/22 and 1/20)

Today asks you to expand with calm and wisdom. Seek to see what is really essential and necessary before embarking on any adventure or path. There is also a strong connection to faith, especially the feminine facet and the practice of the divine. Seek to express what makes you believe. Also know how to be flexible in letting go of old ideals and goals.

AQUARIUS (Born between 1/21 and 2/19)

Your emotions are now deepened and you will have a greater critical sense to see what needs to be changed. Old attachments, needs and childishness undergo a depurative process. The affective and sexual experience is present and necessary, but it must be lived with real affection, maturation and a sense of surrender. Wisdom of sharing and transformation.

FISH (Born between 2/20 and 3/20)

Today you will feel more connected with others, but this should be done in a pragmatic, wise and mature way. Emotional issues involving partnerships and love must be refined and rethought. Try to be attentive and listen to the needs of others, while respecting their time and space. Helping others, being helpful as much as possible and what you can.

Igomer Henry Astrologer for 15 years, also working as a holistic therapist in the modalities of reiki, ayurvedic massage, applied kinesiology, homeopathy, flower essences, tar and numerology. He teaches courses in the holistic area.