How Jesus and Abel’s success in Libertadores makes Portugal even reach the country’s mark in the Champions League

Portuguese coaches have already won the Champions League on three occasions, the same amount of titles in Libertadores, since the arrival of Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira

Abel Ferreira did more than take the palm trees to the third title of your story in the Libertadores Conmebol, two of them consecutive and under his command. By being South American champion again, this Saturday (27), about the Flamengo, by 2-1, the Portuguese coach reached an expressive brand for your country.

With the two titles of Abel at Palmeiras and more from Jorge Jesus, by Flamengo, in 2019, Portugal now has three Libertadores titles, precisely in the last three editions.

It’s the same sum that the country’s coaches have achieved throughout the history of the biggest European tournament: the Champions League.

In Europe, the champions were Artur Jorge, in 1986/87, with the Harbor, and Jose Mourinho, by the same team, in 2003/04, and later with the Inter Milan, in 2009/10.

Abel Ferreira, two-time champion, also achieved personal marks with the achievement. He is the first coach to win two consecutive Libertadores since Carlos Bianchi fur Juniors mouth, in 2000 and 2001, and also the European that most won the tournament.

In addition to the Palmeirense and Jorge Jesus, the Croatian Mirko Jozić won the competition, in 1991, for the lap lap.