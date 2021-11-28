How to use iCloud? – Canaltech

Introduced in 2011 with iOS 5, iCloud is Apple’s app and device storage and sync service that keeps calendars, photos, notes, contacts, and more in sync, made available free of charge to all users with 5GB of storage space, free of charge, when creating an Apple ID account.

See below how to activate, access and use the iCloud features of your Apple ID account, whether on an iPhone, Mac or iPad.

How to activate and access iCloud

On iPhone or iPad

At the top of the Settings screen on your device, click to sign in to your Apple ID account. On the next screen, enter “iCloud”. Here, you can check your account’s current storage status, and enable or disable features and apps individually.

Go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

When you scroll down, you’ll find all the apps and features on your iPhone or iPad that have iCloud sync enabled with your Apple ID account. If you don’t want this synchronization to occur for other devices, just disable the application you want.

Scroll down to find all iCloud apps and features (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

on Mac

Open your Mac’s System Preferences and, at the top of the window, click to sign in to your Apple ID account. On the next screen, in the “iCloud” tab of the sidebar, you can check your account’s current storage status, as well as enable or disable features and applications individually.

Go to System Preferences > Apple ID > iCloud (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

When you scroll down, you’ll find all the apps and features on your Mac that have iCloud sync enabled with your Apple ID account. If you don’t want this synchronization to occur for other devices, just disable the application you want.

Scroll down to find all iCloud apps and features (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

iCloud+

If you need more space on your account, Apple offers the iCloud+ paid service. In addition to a much larger storage capacity, the iCloud+ subscription also offers features like Private Relay (“Private Relay”), Hide My Email (“Hide My Email”), and more. To learn all about Apple’s premium service, visit the link below: