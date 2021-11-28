HPV. What is it, how is it transmitted and what is the importance of the vaccine? We spoke with an expert – Health

It is likely that not all the women reading this article have had the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine at age 12-13, as it only started to be part of the National Vaccination Program (PNV) in 2008. Currently, there is more than evidence that cervical cancer rates have dropped significantly in women who have been vaccinated against HPV at these ages.

And who wasn’t? Can you still be vaccinated? How much does the vaccination cost? Is it important that we choose to take it even at older ages? Besides the vaccine, what is the best way to prevent the HPV virus and possible complications? We were looking for answers, but before we get there, it’s important to understand what HPV is, after all.

“The HPV, papillomavirus, is a virus that exists in about 200 types. It is a highly specific virus, which infects only humans, and which essentially divides between viruses that reach the cutaneous part or the mucous part. Within these approximately 200 subtypes of HPV virus, there is a group that is considered to be at high risk for cervical cancer”, explains gynecologist Pedro Vieira Enes to MAGG.

In high-risk HPV types 16 and 18 are included, responsible for 75% of the most serious lesions (carcinogenic). On the other hand, low-risk HPVs include types 6 and 11, which are responsible for most benign diseases caused by HPV, such as condylomas or genital warts.

According to the Portuguese League Against Cancer, HPV is now considered the second most important carcinogen, after tobacco, and is associated with 5% of cancers in general and with 10% of cancers in women. In addition, Human Papillomavirus is responsible for 100% of cervical cancers, 84% of anal cancers, 70% of vaginal cancers, 47% of penile cancers, 40% of vulval cancers and 99% of condylomas or warts on the genitals.

A recent study done in England and published in The Lancet, showed that rates of cervical cancer are 87% lower in women who were vaccinated against HPV when they were between 12 and 13 years old, 62% lower in vaccinated women between 14 and 16 years old and 34% in women whose vaccination occurred between 16 and 18 years old, according to the news provided by the newspaper “Público” on 4 November this year.

“Ladies who made the cervical cancer vaccine should also do the cytology with the HPV virus research”

Pedro Vieira Enes has no doubts that the HPV vaccine has come to “completely change” the incidence of cervical cancer and stresses that another great “weapon” is “screening with HPV research and cervical cytology”. Thus, the expert warns that “the women who have been vaccinated against cervical cancer must also undergo cytology with the search for the HPV virus, because this vaccine does not completely prevent the infection or the creation of a lesion”, even if that percentage decreases a lot.

Currently, screening for cervical cancer can be done free of charge by women between 25 and 64 years old, with an interval of five years. This is a screening that, as the gynecologist explains to MAGG, is very well organized and should be used by all women included in this age group.

“The five years have a studied logical explanation that this may be the minimum time needed since the HPV infection can cause any damage. All the evidence speaks in a space of three to five years. Outside the National Health System, it could do it every three years, but for those who cannot perform this test (because it has a high value), doing it every five years is a great option”, advises the specialist.

But, after all, how do you catch HPV and what precautions should we take so that this doesn’t happen? Contrary to what many people think, the virus is not only associated with the number of sexual partners, but Pedro Enes stresses that, in fact, “the greater the number of sexual partners, the greater the risk of having HPV infections”.

Being sexually transmitted, this is also a virus that can infect both men and women and, as the gynecologist explains, it has been proven that it is only transmitted with direct contact (through the mucosa or even skin-to-skin contact, which it does with that, according to the specialist, not even the use of condoms prevent 100% of this transmission).

Lack of symptoms makes it difficult to detect the virus without a medical examination

To MAGG, Pedro Enes explains that, most of the time, high-risk HPV does not give symptoms and that only other types can cause the so-called condylomas (warts in the genital area) – this being the only visible symptom. As for the treatment, the gynecologist says that there is no way to eliminate the HPV, since it can only be eliminated by the organisms. However, there is a way to treat the lesions caused by the papillomavirus.

“What we do after receiving people with positive HPV is a complementary exam with a proper microscope to see the cervix and look for lesions caused by HPV in that area. Depending on the type of injury, we either maintain surveillance or perform a treatment that can be excisional or destructive (but usually excisional)”, he explains, also mentioning that, even after the removal of this area, the woman must be monitored for a period of three years as the virus may remain active.

In the case of men, where penile cancer is much smaller than cervical cancer, as Pedro Enes says, what is recommended is that men with symptoms are observed by the correct specialty in order to be able to undergo the exams. complementary.

Since last year, the vaccine against HPV has also been part of the PNV for boys, at 10 years of age. “This is because some studies are appearing that have shown that HPV is also responsible for a significant number of oropharyngeal cancers, and therefore, in this situation, and to reduce the risk of transmission, it makes perfect sense for men to be also vaccinated”, says the specialist.

Gynecologist advises HPV vaccine to all women, but admits that the value is high

Currently, only women up to 30 years old were entitled to be vaccinated against HPV free of charge at 12/13 years old, since girls born in 1992 were the first to benefit from the inoculation when it entered the National Vaccination Program.

This is a vaccine that, as Pedro Enes explains, can cost around €143 per dose (three doses are required). “The vaccination of women over the age of 25 has a debatable cost-benefit ratio in terms of public health, but, in fact, it provides significant individual protection and it should always be advisable to do this (at least until the age of 45)”, it says.

“In my cervical cancer screening appointment, I advise all my patients and prescribe the vaccine, but I fully understand the cost of this. Some ladies have managed, with the support of social security, to buy this vaccine”, she continues, stressing that the system works well in these respects.

For Pedro Enes, the results of a significant reduction in cervical cancers are not only due to the vaccine, but also to the screening program which, according to the specialist, is one of the best in Portugal. “It is a screening that has a very large monetary value and what I always ask of the ladies is that they never stop doing this screening at the Health Center — because it doesn’t pay and it’s the best screening there is.”

Screening for cervical cancer consists of testing for HPV and, if necessary, performing cytology in a liquid medium. The test is done by a doctor or nurse at the Health Center where the person is registered. If the woman prefers to be examined by a female health professional, she must make the request when invited to do the same.