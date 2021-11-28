Humanity will be extinct if it does not understand plants, says botanist at Flip 2021 – 11/27/2021 – Illustrated

The Guarani Mbya people opened the 2021 Paraty International Literary Festival, Flip, with a ceremony in honor of the Atlantic Forest.

“The prayer is for society as a whole to realize the importance of respect for all forms of life,” explained educator Cristine Takuá at the opening of the event

“Guarani children continue to pray every day in the opy, the house of prayer, so that this knowledge is passed on and preserved, so that it never ceases to exist.”

She and indigenous leader Carlos Papá led the ceremony, which began at 4 pm this Saturday and was broadcast on YouTube.

The festival brought to the center the concept of “Nhe’éry”, a term that means “where souls bathe” and is used by the Guarani people to designate the Atlantic Forest, the biome in which the city of Paraty is located.

A choir with children sang songs in Praça da Matriz, where there were indigenous villages before the foundation of the city.

“Paraty is in the center of Nhe’éry, we have a preserved forest. And these values ​​have to be rescued,” said Mauro Munhoz, artistic director of the party, who also participated in the opening.

After the ceremony, Carlos Papá explained that the Guaraníes sang to bring strength to the environment where they are and for people to get to know and start defending the Atlantic Forest.

“We are here in search of a better life not only for humans, but for living beings that belong to the Nhe’éry, the Atlantic Forest, where there are insects, birds, animals, water,” he said.

The speech of the indigenous leadership dialogues with the curatorial proposal of this edition of Flip, the second consecutive virtual one due to the sanitary restrictions of the pandemic.

At the table “Literature and Plants”, broadcast from 6 pm, the Italian botanist Stefano Mancuso, who published “A Planta do Mundo” and “A Revolution of Plants” by Ubu publishing house, spoke with Evando Nascimento, one of the event’s curators , which is a pioneer in research on literature from the perspective of plants and has just released “O Pensamento Vegetal” on the Record. The mediation was by the poet and translator Prisca Agustoni.

Mancuso recalled that his passion for plants started in his adulthood, during his doctorate. The botanist understands that, for those who did not grow up in an environment surrounded by plants, this love only exists from an understanding of this complex form of life. “We need to understand how plants can imagine, feel, think. If not, we’ll continue to use the term ‘vegetable’ as a state in which the environment is no longer perceived. This is crazy, it’s exactly the opposite of what they are.” , it says.

Nascimento recalls the influence of Drummond’s poetry and Nietzsche’s works to reconnect with this vegetal universe that was very present in his hometown, Camacã, rural Bahia, as well as his experience with authors of a renewed science open to that sensitivity.

“Great scientists need to be a little artists, opening up their perception to the world. Researchers today spend all their time in scientific literature, but no matter how precise and methodical it is, it doesn’t give access to changes in perspective”, adds Mancuso, who said he was influenced by the Brazilian painter Luiz Zerbini, and by his monotype technique to study vegetables.

Likewise, Nascimento, who was a student of the philosopher Jacques Derrida (1930-2004), acknowledged having been reticent for a long time with positivist science. However, he allowed himself to be touched by authors who rescue the beauty of the plant world. “My pulse connects to the roots of trees”, quotes the professor, recalling the novel “Água Viva”, by Clarice Lispector.

He also recalls the more objective aspects of these beings —”the saints to whom no one prays”, according to Alberto Caeiro—which are fundamental to nourish our bodies, regulate the climate, supply oxygen, and among many other aspects.

“All animals together represent only 0.3% of the planet’s biomass, while plants account for 86% of that life,” recalls Mancuso. For him, not considering plants as beings with intelligence is just an example of man’s stupidity and lack of humility.

“Our species is young, we’re 300,000 years old. Why do we perceive ourselves better than other living beings? If our species were to disappear, everything we’d done — from the ‘Divine Comedy’ to the theory of relativity — would also be gone. It wouldn’t interest anyone. “.

The professor points out that the average life of a species on Earth is 5 million years. “Are we going to live another 4.7 million years?”, provokes Mancuso, drawing attention to the global aspects that threaten humanity.

“We are cognitively exceptional, but if we destroy ourselves, it will be sheer stupidity”, summarizes Nascimento. And while the survival of the species ends up depending on political decisions, the professor also remembers his current work on “phytowriting” —a literature linked to plants—, in which he adds realistic drawings of leaves (which he calls “fossils”) to their productions.

“I work with the idea of ​​the footprint, the vegetable trail, using graphite, and I mix influences from indigenous graphics and Chinese paintings. My desire is to break the classical representation between image and text.” In this sense, he considers himself not someone who “gives a voice to plants” but a “ventriloquist” who lets them pass through his body.

He further points out that we must regard them as sisters. “We are at a time to scatter the seeds,” he says. “What will be left over from here for millennia are our ruins, taken over by plants. Either now we have made the decision to preserve the vegetation and animals, or we will be an extinct species, which only left records”, concludes Nascimento.

For the first time in history, the Flip organization chose a general theme for the party instead of an honored author. The entire program revolves around the relationship between literature and plants and the forest.​

The 19-table programming, which runs for nine consecutive days until December 5th, can be viewed free of charge on Flip’s YouTube channel.