‘I got lost here’ · TV news

MC Gui unburdened himself with Aline Mineiro at dawn this Sunday (28) in A Fazenda 13. The funkeiro cried and demonstrated that he is shaken by the current situation in the game. “I got lost here, but I don’t think there’s any way back,” stated the artist.

The ex-panicat was surprised by her friend’s behavior. “You were still fine today. We talked at the party, you were quite fine. You were meeting again,” observed the girl.

The singer hinted that he has been thinking about asking to leave the rural reality show, and Aline recalled that he also had the same desire, but was supported by colleagues and changed his mind.

“This is something you’re feeling at the moment, an anguish. Everyone has it here. You spent this disgraceful two months to want to leave now? Did you hit your head?”, she asked. “My feeling is very bad. I got lost here, but I don’t think there’s any way back”, said the farmer of the week.

“What do you think you got lost in?” asked Leo Lins’ girlfriend. “I think they will see me in a way that I am not,” explained the boy. “Who? I want you to be clear,” asked the pawn. “Outside,” completed MC Gui.

“But who do you think you got lost with? Who do you think you went wrong with that much?”, asked the digital influencer. “Some attitudes… I keep talking about others, I don’t do that. I got together sometimes on some subjects, some conversations. These aren’t conversations that will hurt, but I’m talking about people I like,” he said. .

Aline, then, said that he spoke with other people about the singer and argued that he is seeing his mistakes. “Here we have to have dialogue, especially for people out there to understand what we’re going through. So, my opinion as your friend… With people you think made a mistake and people you think deserve Guilherme who go talk, I think it’s valid once again for you to go and talk straight”, advised the young woman.

The ex-panicat told the pawn to assume it got lost and missed. “But there are people here who, as much as I like them, I see people’s behavior… Like, Marina [Ferrari] she’s totally changed”, said the funkeiro.

The paulista said that the blogger can’t stand more trials and jokes in confinement. “You’ve been very rude to several people, it’s been a lot of screaming. Don’t judge her now, because you’ve done a lot of that and worse. She’s pissed off,” said the girl.

“I’m not judging her, I’m saying that she completely changed after two months. Her lines with me. She later came with both feet on her chest”, justified the artist.

“I’m here because I’ve always wanted to. My dream is to be part of this stuff, to show what I am. And then I see, I’m sure that at some point I ended up rocking myself in situations…”, vented MC Gui.

Aline stated that she believes in her colleague in confinement. “But people seem to have also helped to make me like this. The very people I talked to, that I played with or that I hurt, they also made me very bad here. At the same time, people make me feel good, sometimes it makes me very sick,” he blurted out.

I get really upset and I’m not like that out there. I’m tough, I’m pretty ignorant about some things, some subjects. But here I can’t be like that, I know it can harm me because these are people I’m meeting here.

“Here I’m trying to be what I am, but in a healthier way. But I see that I’ve lost it. So so I don’t blow up like that, I blow up with my friends outside… People use it against me in here. I tried be in a healthier way, but I hesitated because, when it was time to break out, I held back and broke out in another part”, explained the singer.

Check out:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#60 – TV News Awards: Realities Best of the Year!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos