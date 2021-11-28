‘I locked everyone in a room and I said that’

Palmeiras coach, Abel Ferreira left in the air the possibility of leaving the club after winning the Conmebol Libertadores double

After winning the bi-championship of the Libertadores Conmebol fur palm trees, this Saturday, with the 2-1 victory over Flamengo, the coach from Verdão, Abel Ferreira, revealed how was the lecture that led Alviverde to the title.

The Portuguese said that he gathered all the Palestinian athletes in a room and presented the strategy he thought to beat Rubro-Negro in the decision in Montevideo.

Then he asked everyone if they would accept his idea. Once the plan was approved, the commander proceeded with its preparation.

Among his ideas were the use of Gustavo Scarpa as “false left-back”, while Piquerez served as third defender, as well as the exchange of positions between Gustavo Gómez and Luan in defense.

“I put everyone in a room and I said, ‘I want to do this, this and this and put you in these positions, but only if you feel comfortable with it‘. One of the captains replied: ‘If it’s to win, we’ll do what you want‘” said Abel.

“And the meeting was against a very qualified rival, with one of the best Brazilian coaches. And we’re not going to beat him up because he lost, because I could lose, too. We have to start a culture without heroes or villains. I’m not a hero, I’m the same one who criticized, our opponent valued our victory even more, the mountain we had to climb,” he continued.

“For that, our players had to believe in the strategy, changing Scarpa from runner, Dudu from runner and putting Piquerez as third defender. If I win, I’m a genius. No, I’m a professional. If I lost? , as they say here. Football is not like that, it is a game. You need quality, competence and a little luck“, he added.

The victory of the Libertadores this Saturday, in Uruguay, guaranteed Alviverde’s entry into the group of three-time champions of the biggest club tournament in South America.

Now, there are four Brazilian clubs that boast such an honor. In order of achievement: São Paulo (1992, 1993 and 2005), Santos (1962, 1963 and 2011), Grêmio (1983, 1995 and 2017) and Palmeiras (1999, 2020 and 2021).

In addition to the Brazilians, two other teams have three Libertadores titles in their history: Olimpia-PAR (1979, 1990 and 2002) and Nacional-URU (1971, 1980 and 1988).

The leader, unattainable for years, is Independiente, with seven titles (1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1984), followed more closely by Boca Juniors, with six (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007).

Peñarol, with five (1960, 1961, 1966, 1982 and 1987), River Plate, with four (1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018), and Estudiantes, also with four (1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009), also on the list. of the greatest South American champions of all time.