In a bad phase, SBT clings to Libertadores to have a hit from Casa dos Artistas · TV News

Even in a difficult phase in the audience numbers, SBT is confident that it will achieve high rates with the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo this Saturday (27). The hope is that the results are comparable, at least in Rio de Janeiro, to what the Casa dos Artistas achieved, reality owner of the biggest ibope in the history of Silvio Santos’ network.

Second survey carried out by TV news, the final of the first season of Casa dos Artistas, on December 16, 2001, averaged 36 points in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Actress Bárbara Paz was the champion. On that day, Globo came in a distant second, with 25 points.

Since then, the brand has never been surpassed by any other program or live broadcast made by SBT at Cidade Maravilhosa. As this is a continental final with the most popular club in the country –and in Rio, of course–, the fans inside SBT are for this brand to finally be broken.

Last year, the decision of the Carioca Championship came close. With the exclusive exhibition of the return match between Flamengo and Fluminense, which ended in a title for Rubro-Negro, SBT scored an average of 26.2, with peaks of 35, and beat Globo in prime time.

To achieve a new record, SBT relies mainly on the expectations created for Rio de Janeiro. Since Monday, the station airs the special A Grande Final, which heats up the turbines for the confrontation, between 1pm and 2pm. This Friday (26), the program will be broadcast from Rio to all over Brazil from 2:15 pm.

On Saturday, SBT goes live at 1pm to talk about the game in Rio de Janeiro with Fernanda Maia, Pedro Certezas and Casimiro Miguel. After Raul Gil, the station broadcasts the official pre-game with Benjamin Back, starting at 3:30 pm. The post-game starts as soon as the ball stops rolling and runs until 7:45 pm.

Palmeiras x Flamengo will be narrated with the team in loco. Téo José will be the voice, with comments from Washington Coração Valente, Mauro Beting and Nadine Basttos. The reports will be by André Galvão, Fernanda Arantes and Flávio Winicki. Mauro Cezar Pereira will make special live entries.