In a farewell tone, Renato Gaúcho cries in the dressing room and hints that he will leave Flamengo after runner-up at Libertadores

Renato Gaúcho let the Flamengo players understand that he will not continue in charge of the club after the Libertadores vice-championship

The board of Flamengo he still doesn’t talk openly about the future of Renato Gaúcho, but if it depends on the tone adopted by the coach right after the loss to the palm trees, at the end of the Libertadores Conmebol, the exit is just a matter of time.

Upon arrival in the locker room, after losing 2-1 in overtime, Renato was very emotional, cried and used words as if he was saying goodbye to the players. The information was published by ge and confirmed by ESPN.

“It was a pleasure working with you,” said Renato Gaúcho, who has a contract until the end of December and is under a lot of pressure for not having won any title since taking over at Flamengo.

Also during the quick chat with the players, Renato joined forces with Andreas Pereira, who lost the ball to Deyverson in the move that decided the final, and praised the red-black squad, as well as apologizing to those who didn’t give so many opportunities.

With Renato, Flamengo reached the final of the Libertadores, the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup and is in the vice leadership of the Brazilian championship. The work, however, is questioned beyond the results, but because of the difficulty the team has to collectively impose itself on the opponents.

According to the ESPN, the coach’s departure is discussed by the top management of the Flemish directors, who, today, he is not even sure that Renato Gaúcho will finish the Brasileirão in charge of the club, which still has a chance of being national champion.