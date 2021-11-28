In a video, Palmeiras players tease Arão after Flamengo’s runner-up at Libertadores: “Hey Arão, go take a drink…”

Credit: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

The defensive midfielder Willian Arão, from Flamengo, was not forgotten by the Palmeiras players after Verdão conquered the tri-championship of the Libertadores, this Saturday (27), against the rubro-negros, in Uruguay.

In celebration of the title in the changing room of the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, the Palmeiras players appeared in a live swearing at Arão. That’s because the defensive midfielder had “sung” victory before the game, during Benjamin Back’s program, on SBT.

“I think we’ll win 2-0,” said the midfielder, at Arena SBT, on November 22nd.

Watch the provocation of the palmeiras:

ONLY THAT!!! “GO TAKE IT IN THE ASS, THE SMELL IS MY PIRU” “HEY ARAN, GO TAKE IT IN THE ASS” RESPECT!!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/JN92u2TxOg — thiago ⓟ (@thiagoriosSEP) November 28, 2021

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET – PALM TREES x FLAMENGO

Location: Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo (URU)

Time: 17h (Brasilia)

Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

Assistants: Juan P. Belatti and Gabriel Chad (both from Argentina)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (Chile)

Goals: Raphael Veiga (5 minutes of the first half); Gabigol (26 minutes of the second half) and Deyverson (4 minutes of the first half of overtime)

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís (Renê); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Pedro), Éverton Ribeiro (Michael) and Arrascaeta (Vitinho); Bruno Henrique (Kenedy) and Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho.

Palm trees: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Felipe Melo); Danilo (Patrick de Paula), Zé Rafael (Danilo Barbosa), Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga (Deyverson); Dudu (Wesley) and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

READ TOO:

With three days to go before the Libertadores final, Flamengo fans get angry with Renato Gaúcho and ask for the coach to leave

Benfica is already looking for a replacement for Jorge Jesus; technician can return to Flamengo

Rogério Ceni vents after São Paulo was thrashed by Flamengo in the Brasileirão

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

Libertadores: Mauro Cezar detonates works by Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo and Abel at Palmeiras: “He failed at the Worlds”

Neymar bets on Flamengo title, loses and is mocked by Gabriel Jesus

Anitta receives macho messages after show at Libertadores final

Memes, provocations, promises: Libertadores final drives web to madness