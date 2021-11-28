In Alphaville, Gilmar Mendes defends the SUS and emphasizes the importance of the vaccine against Covid – REGIONAL DIARY

On the afternoon of Friday, November 26, Minister Gilmar Mendes, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was in the auditorium of the central building of the Green Valley Business Condominium, in Alphaville, Barueri, participating in the seminar “The Municipality in the Light of Federal Constitution. Current and Relevant Themes”, from the Intermunicipal Consortium of the Metropolitan West Region of São Paulo (Cioeste), comprising the municipalities of Araçariguama, Barueri, Carapicuíba, Cajamar, Cotia, Itapevi, Jandira, Osasco, Pirapora do Bom Jesus, Santana de Parnaíba, Vargem Greater Paulista.

The minister, the president of Cioeste and mayor of Osasco, Rogério Lins, the executive secretary of the organization, former mayor of Osasco, Jorge Lapas, as well as mayors and representatives of the cities that make up the Consortium, Rodrigo Andrade (Araçariguama), welcomed Rubens Furlan (Barueri), Marcos Neves (Carapicuíba), Danilo Joan (Cajamar), Dany Floresti (Pirapora do Bom Jesus), Marcos Tonho (Santana de Parnaíba) and Josué Ramos (Vargem Grande Paulista). Among those present were also the mayor of São Roque, Guto Issa, federal deputy Bruna Furlan and state representatives Gilmaci Santos and Cezar.

With an audience of 200 guests, including authorities and legal practitioners, including presidents of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and presidents of the Legislative Chambers of the block of municipalities, the first speech was made by Cavalcante Filho, who is also a professor, Doctor of Law from the State of São Paulo University (USP), Master in Constitution and Society by the Instituto Brasiliense de Direito Público.

The speaker spoke about “The Municipality and the Constitution. Current Issues”, addressing municipal competences, financing of municipalities, increased popular participation and legislation for civil servants, highlighting for this last item, a problem that municipalities will have to face in 2022, with the end of the period of validity of article 8 of the LC 173/20, which prohibited, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, the increase in personnel expenses in all public entities during the pandemic.

The consultant defended the legislative competence of municipalities as a way of valuing the municipal sphere and debated the vulnerability of cities in the face of the Union’s financial power, arguing that, in order to combat this weakness, it is important for municipalities to act together, through consortia establishments, such as Cioeste.

“Without a doubt, Cioeste is able to export this technology to other regions. This is a management that, for example, could work very well, especially with poorer municipalities”.

Among other topics discussed, the minister highlighted the strengthening of the SUS, as a result of fighting and combating the new coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the success of the national vaccination campaign, made possible by the body.

Professor Gilmar Mendes appealed for more solidarity in the search for solutions, defending the formation of groups of municipalities to face issues such as basic sanitation, water supply, garbage dumps, solid waste disposal, among others.

“It takes a look from the mayors to get out of this paralysis”, he said, referring to small city halls in the Brazilian territory, which see themselves without representation.

“It is necessary to move towards more advanced models of administration”, he added, encouraging the creation of groups of municipalities.

The mayor of Osasco and president of Cioeste opened the seminar, noting that all municipalities in the region have gone through a very big challenge in the fight against the pandemic.

“This meeting shows the union of all the cities that make up the Consortium and that have implemented various public policies to fight the pandemic, which stand out nationally. The cities’ vaccination schedule is considered one of the best in the world. All municipalities in the region have already passed 80% of the second dose”, he highlighted.

About Minister Gilmar Mendes

With a master’s degree completed at UnB, in addition to a master’s and doctorate at the University of Münster, in Germany, Gilmar Mendes focused, during his long years of study, on the subject of abstract control of constitutionality.

Currently, he is considered in the legal field as one of the greatest Brazilian specialists in Constitutional Law. He is the author of several books and articles that address the control of constitutionality, on the Declaratory Action of Constitutionality (ADC), the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) and the Allegation of Non-Compliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF). Mendes was president of the STF from 2008 to 2010.

about the West Coast

Cioeste is responsible for a region that has approximately 3 million inhabitants and a regional economy that generates 3% of the national GDP, consolidating itself as the largest Intermunicipal Consortium in the country in terms of socioeconomic importance.