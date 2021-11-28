In Belo Horizonte, 78% are against carnival in 2022; pandemic the main reason – General

Belo Horizonte City Hall Discards Public Incentives Party in 2021 (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

Amidst the uncertainties surrounding the Belo Horizonte carnival in 2022, 78% of the city’s inhabitants are against holding the popular festival in 2022. State of Minas. For 85% of the members of the group that opposes folia, the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended was predominant. Against the 78% rejection, the rate of people in favor of carnival in Belo Horizonte is 19%. Indifferent are 3%. There was also 1% abstention.

In addition to the pandemic, other reasons cited in opposition to the blocks and parades that take to the streets are the fact that they do not like carnival (8%), the crowds (3%), the high cost (1%) and insufficient vaccination (1 %).

In the favorable wing, entertainment (39%) was the most mentioned justification, but the need to save breath was present in the responses of 26%. For another 19%, the pandemic is sufficiently controlled to allow for such events. Another 7% believe that there is no prohibition capable of containing the joy of revelers. There was also 7% citing the need for protocols to release the party.

Women are mostly contrary

The survey also points out that 86% of Belo Horizonte women are against carnival. Among men, the rejection percentage is 68%.

Regarding age, citizens between 25 and 44 are owners of the largest share of opinions contrary to folia: 85%. In the group over 45 years old, the idea of ​​having the party next year is refuted by 78%; among young people, by 61%.

The search

To build the survey, face-to-face interviews were conducted in all nine regions of Belo Horizonte. Data were collected between yesterday and Friday (11/27). The margin of error of 5.8%.

“The 300 interviews were divided proportionally to the population of the regionals. Within the regionals, locations were drawn with a probability proportional to their size. The larger the location, the greater the chance of being drawn”, explains Matheus Dias, director of Opus.

Kalil says that PBH will not sponsor revelry

On the last 19th, the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), stated that the municipal Executive power will not subsidize the event. The COVID-19 pandemic is precisely the reason the pest fears. The orientation has already been given to the Municipal Tourism Company of Belo Horizonte (Belotur).

“We are going to invest the money from the carnival, I authorized the president of Belotur to invest the money from the carnival in the subsequent event, we are not going to save the money from culture and events, we are going to invest in culture and events. The beach, after New Year’s Eve and Carnival brings bad luck to our side. And I don’t want to give soup to bad luck,” he said.

“The city government gives, when you’re going to walk around Lagoa da Pampulha, the Municipal Guard, traffic, care, everything that has the spontaneous obligation of the city to take care of the population, period, that’s all. It’s no use, the city won’t sponsor carnival, it won’t sponsor carnival, it won’t sponsor anything,” guaranteed the mayor.