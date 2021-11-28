In “The Farm”, Rico is awakened by a fart from Solange: “Are you slack?”

a hilarious moment between Solange Gomes and Rich Melquiades reverberated at dawn this Saturday (27) in “A Fazenda“. The influencer was getting ready to go to sleep after the party when he was woken by a fart that the person made in the headquarters room. His reaction was the best!

“Girl, mercy. My God, it’s all gone. Are you slack?”, Rich shot. Just in time, Solange he hung from the door laughing. “I’ll tell everyone. I’ll tell everyone, people, mercy!” continued the influencer.

“The farm’s first fart,” he yelled Solange, laughing.

Rich, then, reinforced his surprise at not having seen the pea fart even during the nearly 80 days of confinement: “First fart I see Solange giving, I didn’t even know Solange farted. What time do you fart, Solange?“.

“I did it on purpose”, he confessed Solange. “You fart these hours, right?” he asked Rich. “I did it on purpose,” she yelled. “That’s it, folks,” said the influencer, laughing too.

Solange farted and Rico woke up to the noise kkkkkkkkkkkkkk #The farm pic.twitter.com/JTF6TOPrxS — Rich Quoted 🔥 (@ricocyto) November 27, 2021

