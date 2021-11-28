In the US, Texas plans to become the capital of Bitcoin – Cryptocurrencies – Estadão E-Investidor – Top financial market news

(Naureen Malik, WP Bloomberg) – Texas, already home to the most vulnerable power grid in the United States, is about to be hit by an increase in electricity demand twice as much as the capital, Austin.

Read too

A battalion of cryptocurrency miners is expected to come to the state in search of cheap energy and economic liberalism creating an increase in demand of up to 5,000 megawatts over the next two years. The cryptographic migration to Texas has been booming for months, but the sheer volume of energy these miners will need – twice as much as the city’s consumption of nearly 1 million people throughout the year 2020 – is only now becoming clear. .

The boom comes at a time when the electricity system is already under pressure from population growth and the state’s robust economy. Even before the new demand came into operation, the state’s electricity grid proved lethally to be unreliable. Catastrophic blackouts in February plunged millions into darkness for days and ultimately accounted for at least 210 deaths.

Proponents such as Senator Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans, say crypto miners are ultimately good for the network, as they say miners can absorb excess clean energy and, when necessary, can voluntarily lower the control in seconds to help avoid blackouts. But this raises the question of what these miners will do when the state’s electricity demand inevitably outstrips supply: will they adhere to a code of honor to reduce energy use, especially when the value of bitcoin itself is so high, or Will this mean even more pressure on an already overloaded network?

“No one is looking at the potential scale of investment in cryptography and its energy demand over the next two years and trying to factor that into some kind of strategic plan,” said Adrian Shelley, director of the Texas Office of Consumer Advocacy and the Security Group. Public Citizenship lobby, which harshly criticized the vulnerabilities of the state’s unregulated energy market.

Here’s what you need to know about Texas, cryptocurrency, and the electrical grid

Why Texas? – Texas is rolling out the red carpet for crypto miners as the former leader, China, has banned this activity. Crypto mining requires a large amount of energy, complicating Beijing’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy supplies before winter.

Miners who settle in the Lone Star State can generally count on a 10-year tax rebate, sales tax credits and state workforce training, depending on where they are located and how many jobs they can offer. Even without formal incentives, cheap energy prices and the state’s non-intervention policy in relation to business are often attractive.

The argument is working: the grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot, will account for about 20% of the bitcoin network globally by the end of 2022, rising from 8% to 10% today from according to Lee Bratcher, chairman of the Texas Blockchain. Ercot currently has somewhere between 500 and 1,000 megawatts of mining capacity, from around 2,000 nationwide. The state grid will add another 3,000 to 5,000 megawatts of mining demand by the end of 2023, he said.

While the grid is likely to have enough total capacity to meet rising demand, the even bigger issue at stake is reliability and whether there will be enough power when demand peaks and supply is vulnerable, according to Moody’s analyst Toby Shea.

“Texas has been very supportive of the business and Ercot is one of the largest deregulated power grids in the world,” said Dave Perrill, CEO of mining infrastructure company Compute North. His company was planning to increase mining capacity in the US only in 2023, but has brought this forward to 2022 because demand is so high.

All nine US and Canadian power grids have miners operating on them, but Texas now has the majority, said Gregg Dixon, CEO of Voltus Inc., which helps large consumers acquire energy and provides demand-side services for cryptocurrencies from the USA. The Chinese are behind much of this boom, he said.

“They come in and write $100 million checks right away,” he said.

Meanwhile, Texas’s electricity grid came under pressure as the population has expanded by more than 4 million over the past decade to nearly 30 million, part of a boom that has created one of the fastest growing economies in the US. Austin is the fourth-largest city in the state, home to just over 3% of all Texas residents.

Why this can be bad for the network

While Ercot predicts that several thousand megawatts of mining demand will be added to the grid, the grid operator said it had no estimate of how much demand is coming from miners. He also doesn’t know how much will be added to his peak demand forecast, or how many companies will choose to voluntarily reduce consumption in a catastrophe. Ercot must keep extra supplies on hand – at least 13.75% more than the predicted peak – to help prevent blackouts in a cold or heat wave.

Forecasting supply and demand was already getting more difficult for American networks. Severe storms caused by climate change have disrupted supplies, and more electricity is now coming from intermittent solar and wind power. The rise of electric vehicles also makes it harder to predict where and when they will be connected. Adding to that, mining “is a huge variable load,” said Tom Deitrich, CEO of Itron Inc., which provides utilities with demand-response capabilities.

Taken together, this means the grid can have the wrong amount of power at exactly the time the state needs it most. Mismatched priorities in Texas’ energy sector and a massive failure of energy demand forecasts in February ended in catastrophe: millions of people in the dark, more than $20 billion in damages and calls to reform the state’s energy sector.

“The impact of Bitcoin mining will only increase peak demand, thus increasing stress on the grid,” said Ben Hertz-Shargel, global head of Grid Edge, a division of energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie. “In times of scarcity, such as in February this year, bitcoin mining can make a useless contribution to available cargo.”

Critics also say the large amount of new demand for mining could increase energy costs for the average consumer, although no one has been able to quantify how much prices could rise. When the city of Plattsburgh, in upstate New York, attracted cryptocurrencies, it turned out that they initially used all of the cheap spare hydropower, resulting in higher costs across the city; ultimately, it was necessary to set tariffs for miners to keep costs for all other users low.

“They flipped the switch and all of a sudden we realized – dammit! – where did this electricity consumption come from?” said Mayor Christopher Rosenquest.

Another overlooked detail about mining: Its energy intensity will continue to increase because the system is designed to make it difficult to extract every incremental coin. Miners are evolving from small “cores” adding connections from their massive basements to servers installed in large, air-conditioned warehouses, using more and more energy.

Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, cautions that Texas and cryptography are not a good combination.

“Who benefits from bitcoin mining? It doesn’t provide jobs or pay taxes,” he said. “There are some welfare issues in this regard that I think a lot of people tend to ignore until a crisis arises.”

Why this could be good for the network

The crypto industry’s argument for why it makes sense in Texas is simple: It’s good for the energy transition and good for the environment. Miners say they will generate a wave of new wind and solar ventures by signing long-term contracts, speeding the state’s transition away from coal. And mining operations can act as a balancing force, absorbing excess clean energy that would otherwise be wasted. Elon Musk said Tesla would allow bitcoin transactions again once mining was done with more clean energy.

Unlike an oil plant or refinery, crypto miners can reduce electricity usage in seconds to allow for stringent grid conditions. Mining likes to draw parallels with battery storage technology that can spring into action whenever necessary.

Crypto mining is “a very special kind of demand; can go down very quickly,” said Carrie Bivens, a former operations manager for the state network who now serves as an independent market monitor with Potomac Economics. “Likewise, if this load never existed, there would be no need for reduction.”

Some miners are voluntarily opting for programs where they are paid to sell energy back to the grid during periods of high demand – benefit to the greater good and their own cash flows. For example, if a mining company had contracted power for $50 a megawatt-hour, it could have sold that power back to the grid for $9,000 during the February crisis and pocketed the difference.

A 300-megawatt mining site in Rockdale, Central Texas, that Riot Blockchain Inc. purchased earlier this year, called Whinstone, is one of two facilities that have so far applied for the “Controllable Cargo Resources” program Ercot that pays a premium to industrial users who allow the grid operator to automatically reduce or increase energy consumption when necessary. The other in the program is Compute North’s 50-megawatt installation in Big Spring, West Texas.

On a recent weekend, Ercot ordered the Whinstone site to scale back usage on consecutive days after two factories went offline. “The power of our machines danced and surged and waned based on what Ercot told our software to do, and what it did was help stabilize the grid as another generation came along,” said Chad Everett Harris, the facility’s CEO. Harris said it voluntarily closed on Feb. 11 when temperatures plummeted in Texas, three days before Ercot began cutting power to save the grid.

In fact, miners realize that most of their attribute now is their ability to do good – reduce production to help the network, even at the risk of lowering their own profits – otherwise they lose the argument that they are helping the energy transition, said Voltus’ Dixon. That’s why he thinks companies will do the right thing, deregulated or not.

“It’s the elephant in the room,” he said. “And if they shoot him, they destroy themselves.”

Translation: Anna Maria Dalle Luche

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better