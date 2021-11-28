In two days, online sales on Black Friday add up to R$5.4 billion and are below expectations

RIO — The Black Friday, concluded this Friday, was impacted by inflation in various ways. According to a survey by Neotrsut, total revenue was BRL 5.4 billion, which represents a nominal growth of 5.8% compared to last year, but below earnings expectations, which were between 6% and 10% . Brazilians were more concerned about buying basic items that are more expensive, such as food and beverages, leaving electronics a little aside.

The survey was produced from the total number of purchases made via e-commerce between the first minute of Thursday until 23:59 on Friday.

This year’s edition of Black Friday ended the 48 hours monitored with a volume of 7.6 million orders. The number is 0.5% lower than last year. The average national purchase ticket was R$711.38, 6.4% higher than in 2020, also impacted by higher prices.

For the communication director of T.Group, of which Neotrust is part, Julio Pacheco, it was expected that the turnover would not be as high as expected. The company projected a 16% increase in the middle of the year, but as the macroeconomic situation deteriorated, the estimate was cut to the 6% to 10% range.

– We already knew that we would not achieve the expected. Insecurity due to the economic scenario, inflation and indebtedness must be taken into account.

Pacheco highlights the increase in purchases in the beverage and food and fashion segments. In the case of food and beverages, the increase compared to last year was 38.9% in the number of orders. It was the seventh category with the most orders.

These products did not use to stand out in previous years and have a lower average ticket. It is a sign that the Brazilian took advantage of this year’s Black Friday to go after products that became more expensive with inflation.

“This is probably linked to inflation. We saw a behavior in the purchase of basic items. Before, it was much more electronic – he comments.





Sales in e-commerce only on Friday were just over R$ 4 billion, 4.5% above that registered in 2020.

For Pacheco, the fact that physical stores have reopened, with the advance of vaccination, may have impacted the result. However, many consumers who did not buy over the internet started to acquire this habit during the pandemic.

“The setting is different, of course. But at the same time, the habit changed. Brazilians, for example, were not used to buying clothes on the internet.

The search for products was more concentrated in the Black Friday week than in the month as a whole. According to Neotrust, the sales peak occurred between 10 am and 2 pm on Friday.

Average shipping value decreased 12% from last year and free shipping’s share of orders increased by 0.6 percentage points. For Neotrust, this data may indicate that retailers have paid a part of this freight to attract consumers.

Card is the preferred way to pay

According to Neotrust, the credit card was the most used instrument for purchases, representing 81% of the total and with a growth of 6% compared to last year. The use of bank slips reached 10%.

Pix, which has become popular, had 2% of the total. The lower number is due to the period in which Black Friday is held. At the end of the month, consumers tend to have less money on their account and prefer to opt for credit card installments or for the business days that the bank slip provides until the due date.

According to projections by ClearSale, a reference company in anti-fraud, the value of frauds avoided until 11 pm on Friday was R$ 66,304,658.05.

Product categories with the most orders:

1. Fashion and Accessories

2. Beauty and Perfumery

3. Telephony

4. Small Kitchen Appliances

5. Home appliances

Categories of products with more revenue:

1. Telephony

2. Home appliances

3. Electronics

4. Computers

5. Furniture

Purchase percentage by age group:

26 and 35 years old – 35%

36 to 50 years old – 34%

Up to 25 years old – 17%

Over 51 years old – 14%