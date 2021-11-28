Influencer warns after discovering that ‘spine’ that never healed was a tumor: ‘a battle we won’

An Italian influencer was diagnosed with rare skin cancer after spending about a year thinking she had a ‘pimple’ that never healed on her face. Valentina Ferragni, 28, shared on her social networks and warned her followers to seek medical help as soon as they find any abnormalities in their bodies.

“I’m 28 years old and this malignant cancer is rare in people my age, luckily I realized in time”, he wrote in the post.

Valentina posted a sequence of photos on her instagram revealing that she had undergone a surgical procedure, on the 12th, to remove what she thought was an “acne” on her forehead. According to her, the doctors’ first hypothesis was that the “spine” would be a cyst, but later the malignant tumor was confirmed.

“The day arrived and it took me a while to realize it. Unfortunately it wasn’t a cyst, but a basal cell carcinoma, a malignant tumor located in a specific area, not the most dangerous for health, but for the skin,” he revealed in a post.

For the influencer’s doctors, this type of cancer is considered rare in 28-year-olds. According to them, the tumor is more common between 50 and 60 years or more. That’s why your diagnosis was so difficult.

“That year, the carcinoma changed a lot of ‘face’ for a few months, it seemed to disappear, then it came back little by little, but it started to get worse and ulcerate around September 2021, then it pretended to be cured in October. So this carcinoma is like that, it stays in silence for months, then it starts to bleed for two days, then it goes back to normal, but it’s growing and growing every day under the skin”, he reported in his Instagram post.

Valentina is still recovering and ends another post saying: “each scar is a battle we won”.