Inter lineup: Yuri Alberto is related and could come back against Santos; see the list | International

Inter has great news for the game against Santos, at 4 pm this Sunday, in Beira-Rio. Center forward Yuri Alberto has recovered from an injury and was called in by coach Diego Aguirre. The doubt is about the use of delde from the beginning and also the presence of Saravia on the flank or more advanced in midfield.

Yuri has been living with pain in his left foot and was diagnosed with bone edema. Was out of the last two defeats, to Fluminense and Flamengo, because of the problem. The return is new compared to what was expected for Aguirre.

Besides the attack, there is another question. Saravia, who played in the three of half in the defeat against Fluminense, can continue in the sector or return to the right flank. If kept in the middle, Mercado receives a new opportunity. If he returns to his original role, Mauricio could be Taison and Patrick’s partner.

The probable Inter team has Lomba; Mercado (Saravia), Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Johnny, Edenilson, Saravia (Mauricio), Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto (Palaces).

Matheus Cadorini could have been part of the under-20 group, which disputes the final of the Brasileirão in the category this Sunday morning against São Paulo, but remained in Diego Aguirre’s squad. The tendency is to start as an alternative.

Juan Manuel Cuesta, known as Cuestinha, is also out of the under-20 decision as he is suspended. However, as there are five foreigners listed (Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Mercado, Víctor Cuesta and Palacios), it remained on the list.

The duel with Santos will be played this Sunday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio. The match is valid for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. Inter is in ninth place with 47 points, while Peixe appears in 11th, with 45.

