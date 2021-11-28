international scenario enhances risk for the country

The rise in cases that form the fourth wave of covid-19 in Europe, together with the discovery of a new variant of the virus in South Africa, has raised doubts about the future of the Brazilian situation in the pandemic.

Researchers heard by state claim that it is difficult to predict the direction of the pandemic in the country, but they do not rule out the risk of a new increase in records, especially given the relaxation of protection measures, such as social distance and the use of masks. With the advance of vaccination, however, the expectation is that there will be fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

For the epidemiologist and vice president of the Sabin Institute, Denise Garrett, even though it is the main tool for controlling the pandemic, vaccination cannot be seen as the only way to contain new waves of the pandemic.

“Our vaccination does not prevent the increase in the number of cases, not to mention that there are millions of people who have not yet been vaccinated. If it were an initial variant, which one person transmits to two, the vaccination would be able to stop it. A variant like the ones that emerged , which transmit to five to nine people, you can’t stop it,” warns Garrett, stressing the importance of calling the population for a second dose.

As an example, the epidemiologist cites Singapore, which, with more than 90% of the population with a full vaccination schedule against covid, has seen a recent increase in the number of cases. The same happened with countries like Germany, which reached 100,000 deaths from the disease and had daily records of cases.

Coronavirus, explains Garrett, seems not to be seasonal like other diseases, but responds to a sum of factors – which also includes people’s behavior and the security measures adopted by countries.

To look

Director of Fiocruz SP, Rodrigo Stabeli reinforces that it is important to look at what is happening, especially in Europe, because normally what happens there has dictated the pace of the pandemic in the country. In this way, he sees that it is “natural” for Brazil to go through a new wave.

The main difference is the outcome of the cases, which can be more positive with the advance of vaccination and the maintenance of the campaign with additional doses.

“In countries with the most vaccinated population, such as Portugal, England and Germany, a new wave of mild syndromes is already being seen. We still see low rates of hospitalization and deaths”, explains Stabeli. “When we look at Russia, Austria and countries that have difficulty in vaccinating, we see a wave already characterized by a high rate of hospitalizations and deaths.”

Tug of war

According to Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, data scientist and coordinator of the Covid-19 Analysis Network, what has been observed in Europe is a sum of stagnation in vaccine coverage and excessive flexibility.

“It’s that tug of war story: on the one hand the vaccine is pulling to try to reduce transmission and on the other hand the virus is pulling to try to infect people. When there is stagnation in vaccine coverage and flexibility, we start to help the virus in this tug of war,” he explains. Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.